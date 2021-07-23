In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Driving for the first time can really be exciting!

But, before you can even try, you must first have your driver's license!

A non-professional driver’s license is an official document issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the Philippines which authorizes the license holder to operate a private motor vehicle. This is the type of driver’s license most people get since they just want to drive their own motorcycles or lightweight cars on the streets.

LTO requires certain qualifications before individuals can get their licenses. Listed below are the following qualifications, as posted on LTO’s official website:



• Must be at least 17 years old for Non-Professional (18 years old for Professional)

• Must be physically and mentally fit to operate a motor vehicle

• Must be literate in either Filipino, English or local dialect

• Must be a holder of a valid student permit

• Must be clean, neat and presentable (don’t wear underskirt/sando alone, sports shorts and slippers during examinations and picture-taking)

• Must pass the written and practical driving examination

How to secure a non-professional driver’s license

1. Enroll for a Theoretical Driving Course (TDC)



The rate ranges from P1,500 to P1,800 or more and varies depending on LTO’s accredited driving school. Should you need a list of accredited driving schools, please refer to https://lto.gov.ph/lto-accreditation/list-of-accredited-driving-schools.html. Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio The TDC Seminar is a 15-hour lecture that basically runs for three days, five hours per day.The rate ranges from P1,500 to P1,800 or more and varies depending on LTO’s accredited driving school. Should you need a list of accredited driving schools, please refer to https://lto.gov.ph/lto-accreditation/list-of-accredited-driving-schools.html.

2. Take a written exam

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio One needs to take the practical exam and score at least 40 over 60 items.

3. Get a TDC certificate

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio Make sure that all details are correct before it gets printed out.



4. Apply for a student permit

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio The student permit should be one month old before you may be allowed to file and secure for a non-professional driver’s license.



5. Secure a medical certificate from an accredited medical facility.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio Make sure to bring your original and photocopy of birth certificate, TDC certificate, valid ID, medical certificate and fully signed application form for student permit application. P250 for the student permit.

6. Take driving lessons

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio The new policy now requires that everyone should undergo an eight-hour driving lesson via an accredited driving school.



7. Get a Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificate



Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio The PDC certificate is one of the main requirements needed before you can apply for a driver’s license.

Applying for a driver’s license

1. Make sure to bring the following:

PDC Certificate

medical certificate

valid student permit (original)

fully filled-out driver’s license application form

2. Review for a 40-item written examination. You need to get at least 30 out of 40 items right.

3. Take a practical driving exam.

4. The published rate for securing and applying a driver’s license is P800.

5. Those who do not pass the written examination will have to wait for another month to refile and repeat the entire process.