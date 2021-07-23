In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic
MANILA, Philippines — Driving for the first time can really be exciting!
But, before you can even try, you must first have your driver's license!
A non-professional driver’s license is an official document issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the Philippines which authorizes the license holder to operate a private motor vehicle. This is the type of driver’s license most people get since they just want to drive their own motorcycles or lightweight cars on the streets.
LTO requires certain qualifications before individuals can get their licenses. Listed below are the following qualifications, as posted on LTO’s official website:
• Must be at least 17 years old for Non-Professional (18 years old for Professional)
• Must be physically and mentally fit to operate a motor vehicle
• Must be literate in either Filipino, English or local dialect
• Must be a holder of a valid student permit
• Must be clean, neat and presentable (don’t wear underskirt/sando alone, sports shorts and slippers during examinations and picture-taking)
• Must pass the written and practical driving examination
How to secure a non-professional driver’s license
1. Enroll for a Theoretical Driving Course (TDC)
2. Take a written exam
3. Get a TDC certificate
4. Apply for a student permit
5. Secure a medical certificate from an accredited medical facility.
6. Take driving lessons
7. Get a Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificate
Applying for a driver’s license
1. Make sure to bring the following:
- PDC Certificate
- medical certificate
- valid student permit (original)
- fully filled-out driver’s license application form
2. Review for a 40-item written examination. You need to get at least 30 out of 40 items right.
3. Take a practical driving exam.
4. The published rate for securing and applying a driver’s license is P800.
5. Those who do not pass the written examination will have to wait for another month to refile and repeat the entire process.
