







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic
LTO requires certain qualifications before individuals can get their licenses. Listed below are the following qualifications, as posted on LTO’s official website:
LTO

                     

                        

                           
In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 6:22pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Driving for the first time can really be exciting!



But, before you can even try, you must first have your driver's license!



A non-professional driver’s license is an official document issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the Philippines which authorizes the license holder to operate a private motor vehicle. This is the type of driver’s license most people get since they just want to drive their own motorcycles or lightweight cars on the streets.



LTO requires certain qualifications before individuals can get their licenses. Listed below are the following qualifications, as posted on LTO’s official website:





•    Must be at least 17 years old for Non-Professional (18 years old for Professional)

•    Must be physically and mentally fit to operate a motor vehicle

•    Must be literate in either Filipino, English or local dialect

•    Must be a holder of a valid student permit

•    Must be clean, neat and presentable (don’t wear underskirt/sando alone, sports shorts and slippers during examinations and picture-taking)

•    Must pass the written and practical driving examination



How to secure a non-professional driver’s license



1. Enroll for a Theoretical Driving Course (TDC)







The TDC Seminar is a 15-hour lecture that basically runs for three days, five hours per day.

The rate ranges from P1,500 to P1,800 or more and varies depending on LTO’s accredited driving school. Should you need a list of accredited driving schools, please refer to https://lto.gov.ph/lto-accreditation/list-of-accredited-driving-schools.html.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio









 



2. Take a written exam







One needs to take the practical exam and score at least 40 over 60 items. 

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio









 



3. Get a TDC certificate 







Make sure that all details are correct before it gets printed out.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio











 4. Apply for a student permit







The student permit should be one month old before you may be allowed to file and secure for a non-professional driver’s license.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio









 

5. Secure a medical certificate from an accredited medical facility. 







Make sure to bring your original and photocopy of birth certificate, TDC certificate, valid ID, medical certificate and fully signed application form for student permit application. P250 for the student permit.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio









 



6. Take driving lessons 







The new policy now requires that everyone should undergo an eight-hour driving lesson via an accredited driving school.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio











 7. Get a Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificate 

 







The PDC certificate is one of the main requirements needed before you can apply for a driver’s license.

Philstar.com/Ritz L. Ignacio









 



Applying for a driver’s license 



1. Make sure to bring the following:



    
	
  • PDC Certificate
    • 
	
  • medical certificate
    • 
	
  • valid student permit (original)
    • 
	
  • fully filled-out driver’s license application form
    • 




2. Review for a 40-item written examination. You need to get at least 30 out of 40 items right.



3. Take a practical driving exam.



 



4. The published rate for securing and applying a driver’s license is P800.



5. Those who do not pass the written examination will have to wait for another month to refile and repeat the entire process.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DRIVER'S LICENSE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
In photos: Step-by-step process to get driver's license during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
LTO requires certain qualifications before individuals can get their licenses. Listed below are the following qualifications,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Start dreaming! What would you do if you won a $161 million Powerball jackpot?
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Start dreaming! What would you do if you won a $161 million Powerball jackpot?


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Playing the lottery online at theLotter.com is simple, safe and secure. With just a few clicks and a little luck, you could...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost Month: Do&rsquo;s and don&rsquo;ts by Master Ang
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Ghost Month: Do’s and don’ts by Master Ang


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Ghost Month might strike as a fearful time that would bring forth everything but good luck. But for renowned Feng Shui expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Going the extra mile with Caltex: Promo gives motorists P19M worth of fuel and cash
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Going the extra mile with Caltex: Promo gives motorists P19M worth of fuel and cash


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here's everything you need to know  about Caltex’s newest nationwide promo, Tuluy-tuloy na Gas, Tuluy-tuloy na Cash,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebs to share makeup, OOTD tips in TECNO Mobile's livestream show this July 16
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Celebs to share makeup, OOTD tips in TECNO Mobile's livestream show this July 16


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
For the CAMON Barbie lookbook main event, local celebrities Andrea Brillantes, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Jillian Ward will share...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with