







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Someone from the Philippines could become $113 million richer this Wednesday
The American Powerball lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $113 million. Amazingly, the winner of this enormous prize could be someone from the Philippines!
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Someone from the Philippines could become $113 million richer this Wednesday

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The American Powerball lottery’s jackpot prize worth $113 million (equivalent to P5.5 billion), is currently the largest lottery prize in the world.



In January this year, lottery fans across the globe held their breath when it seemed the Powerball jackpot was on track to break its all-time record of $1.586 million, set back in January 2016. In the end, the jackpot was won at $730 million, by a single ticket purchased in Maryland.



To participate in the upcoming Powerball draw on July 7, and stand a chance of winning the $113 million Powerball jackpot, there is no need for you to travel to the United States. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.






Yes, there are winners from the Philippines!



According to theLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: “While there has yet to be a jackpot winner from the Philippines, Filipinos have won amazing prizes playing online at theLotter."



B.J.L., an engineer from Manila (he prefers to retain his anonymity), loves playing local lottery games. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to buy his favorite lottery tickets, which could only be purchased in person. Instead, he purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third-division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw on March 10.



How you could win the $113 million jackpot



1. Sign up at theLotter.com



2. Select the Powerball lottery



3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form



4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form



5. Confirm your ticket purchase






How theLotter works



theLotter.com is a lottery ticket messenger service. theLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.



A small surcharge is added to ticket prices to cover the cost of this service. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.



theLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.



What happens when you win



If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. (If you win the Powerball jackpot, you will need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses).



The good news is you will receive the entire amount of your prize, less applicable taxes, with no commissions taken!



Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.



If you’re lucky, you could win the Powerball $113 million jackpot and the next draw is coming up soon! If someone from Panama can win an amazing American lottery jackpot by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could you.






 



For more information how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/



 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AMERICAN LOTTERY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The #711Day celebrations stay true to 7-Eleven’s commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to all its customers...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why PNoy was funny as he was inspiring
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Why PNoy was funny as he was inspiring


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda,Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“Remembering Noynoy” is part of my personal project as a simple tribute to our former president. I've learned...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A British influencer who had surgeries to look like a Korean revealed that he's getting death threats because of it.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old girl gave birth to her baby, becoming the youngest mother in Great Britain's history. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
A highly awaited US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object sightings said most could not be...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang lungkot ang pagkawala ni Sir': PNoy in the eyes of his yaya, driver
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
'Sobrang lungkot ang pagkawala ni Sir': PNoy in the eyes of his yaya, driver


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The country might have lost one of its presidents, but for Yaya Yolly and Brother Nory, they lost so much more —...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with