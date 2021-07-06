Someone from the Philippines could become $113 million richer this Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The American Powerball lottery’s jackpot prize worth $113 million (equivalent to P5.5 billion), is currently the largest lottery prize in the world.

In January this year, lottery fans across the globe held their breath when it seemed the Powerball jackpot was on track to break its all-time record of $1.586 million, set back in January 2016. In the end, the jackpot was won at $730 million, by a single ticket purchased in Maryland.

To participate in the upcoming Powerball draw on July 7, and stand a chance of winning the $113 million Powerball jackpot, there is no need for you to travel to the United States. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.

Yes, there are winners from the Philippines!

According to theLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: “While there has yet to be a jackpot winner from the Philippines, Filipinos have won amazing prizes playing online at theLotter."

B.J.L., an engineer from Manila (he prefers to retain his anonymity), loves playing local lottery games. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to buy his favorite lottery tickets, which could only be purchased in person. Instead, he purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third-division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw on March 10.

How you could win the $113 million jackpot

1. Sign up at theLotter.com

2. Select the Powerball lottery

3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form

4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form

5. Confirm your ticket purchase

How theLotter works

theLotter.com is a lottery ticket messenger service. theLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

A small surcharge is added to ticket prices to cover the cost of this service. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

theLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. (If you win the Powerball jackpot, you will need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses).

The good news is you will receive the entire amount of your prize, less applicable taxes, with no commissions taken!

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

If you’re lucky, you could win the Powerball $113 million jackpot and the next draw is coming up soon! If someone from Panama can win an amazing American lottery jackpot by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could you.

For more information how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/