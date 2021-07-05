







































































 




   

   









7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7
The #711Day celebrations stay true to 7-Eleven’s commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to all its customers as also seen in its recent Bayanihan Savings and Selections initiative where it introduced a new grocery shopping experience with more product selections at affordable prices.
MANILA, Philippines — Everyone’s go-to convenience store is back at it again with another week-long birthday sale to celebrate #711Day!



7-Eleven stores nationwide are going all out with offers at half the price on over 250 items, including chips, biscuits, confectionery, liquor, groceries and more.  



From July 7 to 11, customers are treated to 50% discounts on food as well as non-food items such as pharmaceutical products, personal hygiene care and household essentials. 7-Eleven signature treats like Crunch Time Carrier is buy one, take one on July 11 only, while the Slurpee, Gulp and Fundae are available at half the cost on July 7, 8 and 9 respectively.



You can also grab a P10 discount on all one-piece Crunch Time Chicken orders during that week-long celebration.



Other crowd favorites Big Bite Hotdog and 7-Fresh Budget Siopao are at 50% off on July 11 only. It’s a perfect day for a quick trip to the store to do your grocery shopping while enjoying your favorite snacks at a discounted price!



7-Eleven is also unveiling its new coffee brand, City Cafe, in time for #711Day. Customers can bring home their own choice of blend for only P11 for the small coffee cup from July 9 to 11 from their neighborhood 7-Eleven store.



Discounts during the five-day feast are special in itself, but 7-Eleven gives the community another reason to celebrate as it reaches a major milestone: the launch of its 3,000th store nationwide at Meycauayan, Bulacan on July 11.



“July 11 is a special day for 7-Eleven, and #711Day festivities have always been our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers,” Jose Victor Paterno, president and CEO of Philippine Seven Corporation, said.



“It’s our birthday but this year’s celebration is for the community. The past year and a half have been a challenge for all of us, but it’s the small things and the small wins that keep us going. That’s enough reason to celebrate each other," he added. 



This year’s #711Day hits different as it marks the first time 7-Eleven is offering discounts at 50% off on all participating items including pantry ingredients, cleaning products and other everyday essentials.



While everyone is invited to celebrate the exciting deals for its week-long birthday treat, 7-Eleven will implement strict health protocols in-store and customers are required to wear a face mask, face shield and observe proper physical distancing at all times.



The convenience store encourages customers to bring their own 7-Eleven eco bags and consider contactless payments through the CLiQQ app or GCash.



 



Click here for the complete list of sale items.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

