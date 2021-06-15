Here's what you missed during the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special

MANILA, Philippines — Families who were looking for fun entertainment last weekend enjoyed the fiesta-themed and supersized Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special with exciting celebrity appearances, big cash prizes and giveaways, and exclusive flash deals from brands.

Shown in GMA-7 and Shopee Live on June 6, here's what were in store for everyone:

1. Performances from Korean boy band, Treasure

Are you a K-Pop stan? You’re in for a treat! Tune in to the show to catch electrifying performances from Korea’s hottest rising K-Pop group, Treasure. The twelve-piece group will serenade fans with some of their most popular songs, such as “I Love You,” “MMM” and “My Treasure.”

2. TV icon and Shopee brand ambassador Willie Revillame’s fun banter

Beloved TV personality Willie Revillame will bring his fun energy and generous spirit to the 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special as he hosts the show. You can check out the Shopee brand ambassador’s first-ever Shopee TV commercial by tuning in or visiting Shopee’s official YouTube channel.

3. John Lloyd Cruz’s much-awaited TV comeback

“Lloydie” fans, rejoice—you can finally see the actor grace your TV screens once again! Watch the TV Special to catch John Lloyd’s onscreen comeback since his hiatus in 2017. Other celebrities such as Jennylyn Mercado, Rhian Ramos, Michele Gumabao, Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Mark Herras, Gloc-9, Sef Cadayona, Skusta Clee, Flow G and Mark Maglasang will also appear.

4. Big promos from top brands

If you love shopping, stay tuned throughout the show for big discounts on your favorite brands. Grab flash deals from Huawei, RB, GSK, Pampers, Domino's, Bonchon, Century, SC Johnson, OPPO, Potato Corner, Globe, Smart and Moonleaf.

5. A chance to win a car

Tune in to the TV Special to play Shopee Shake, where you can win either P300,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; P500,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; or a BMW X3. To participate, simply wait for the hosts’ cue, navigate to Shopee Shake on the Shopee app and shake your phone.

6. And even a chance to become a millionaire

Make sure to keep watching the TV Special, because it might just be your lucky day—one viewer can win P1,000,000 in cash by joining Shopee Milyonaryo! Aside from the jackpot prize, the winner also gets to claim a house and lot sponsored by Frontrow.

Until July 7, check out Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale to enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, daily P1 deals, and 20% cashback on several categories. Top up your ShopeePay wallet easily through your debit card and other convenient channels to enjoy more promos:

A chance to win P20,000 by topping up a minimum of P300 on June 5



Free shipping with no minimum spend and up to 66% coins cashback on June 6



P10 worth of data for only P1 on June 6



Up to 25% cashback on bills payment



P1 Deals from brands such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Chowking and more



For more information on the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/6-6.

