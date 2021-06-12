Google launches doodle to commemorate Philippines' 123rd Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate the Philippines’ 123rd Independence Day, Google launched a doodle commemorating the country’s historical achievement.

“On this day in 1898, a public reading of the Philippine Declaration of Independence in Cavite el Viejo (modern-day Kawit) proclaimed the archipelago a sovereign nation. Today’s Doodle commemorates this historic anniversary, celebrated annually as the Independence Day of the Philippines,” Google said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The doodle features the colors of the Philippine flag as well as the waving flag itself.

“This revolutionary event was followed by the first public performance of “Lupang Hinirang” (“Chosen Land”), the Philippine National Anthem, along with the first hosting of the Philippine national flag, which is featured in today’s Doodle artwork. Filled with symbolic meaning, all of the flag’s colors stand for a unique element of Philippine pride. Blue represents the peace and justice earned from Philippine leaders’ heroic sacrifice, red signifies their courage and bravery, and the white triangle symbolizes unity and equality,” it said.

“Emblazoned on the far left of the flag glistens a symbol of freedom, a radiant sun with eight rays shining out of its center. Each ray symbolizes the first eight Philippine provinces to seek independence: Nueva Ecija, Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Bataan. In the corners of the flag’s white triangles are three stars that represent Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the three main regions of the Philippines,” it added.