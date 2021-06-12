'Basta may pangarap ka': Dialysis patient graduates from college

MANILA, Philippines — A dialysis patient from Candelaria, Quezon has been an inspiration to social media users after he graduated from college while battling a chronic kidney disease.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Arnold Morales said that he's fighting a chronic kidney disease, now on Stage 5, for four years. But the illness didn't become a hindrance in pursuing his dream to finish his education in Tayabas Western Academy.

The education graduate said that he’s having dialysis in the morning while studying at night.

“Ako po ay isang dialysis patient for 4 years na po. Kaka-graduate ko lang po last June 5. Ipinagpatuloy ko po talaga ang pag-aaral dahil yun po ang pangarap ko maging isang ganap na guro po.”

"Dialysis na lang po ang bumubuhay sa akin. Sira na po yung kidneys ko at dialysis ang pumalit sa trabaho nito. Kidney transplant po ang solusyon para matigil dialysis at bumalik ulit sa normal ang aking buhay," he added.

Arnold said he worked as a volunteer in a municipal library in Candelaria for two years but failed to get the job. Now, he hopes that a company will hire him despite his condition.

“Nais ko po sanang makahanap po ng trabahong kaya ko, kung may tatanggap po sa’kin. Kaso parang malabo po dahil sa sitwasyon ko. Ako po ay dating volunteer worker sa aming munisipalidad sa loob ng dalawang taon ngunit di po ako pinalad na makuha,” he said.

Arnold hoped that his story will serve an inspiration to everybody.

“Opo pwede pong mapagod at pwede ring magpahinga ngunit huwag na huwag kang susuko dahil may pangarap ka. Kung kinaya ko, mas lalong kakayanin mo. I fight for my health everyday in ways that most people don’t understand. To all people who are silently fighting their own battles, know that you can do it. No matter how hard and painful! Basta may pangarap ka,” he said.