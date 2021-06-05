'Nugget saga is over': Among Us-shaped chicken nugget sold for P4.7 million

MANILA, Philippines — A McDonald's chicken nugget shaped like one of the crewmates of mobile game Among Us has been sold for $99,997 or P4,768,999.

An eBay user named Polizna posted the "used" single chicken nugget, which according to the person, originated from a BTS combo meal for 99 cents on May 28.

Two days after it was posted, a user bid $14,869.69 which then started a bidding war for the nugget.

After 184 bids, the nugget was sold for $99,997.

Among Us' authentic Twitter account posted a video of the nugget as the crewmate to celebrate the end of bidding war.

“THE NUGGET SAGA IS OVER. The Among Us shaped chicken nugget has sold for $99,997.00 + shipping???????????? Here is a cursed tribute to a strange week, may the winner be blessed by the bean form forever,” it wrote.