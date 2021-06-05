







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
6 supersized reasons to watch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special
Filipinos can catch appearances from today’s hottest local and international celebrities and win cash prizes and giveaways, such a house and lot and car,
Released

                     

                        

                           
6 supersized reasons to watch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 11:13am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Looking for fun entertainment for the whole family this weekend?



Catch the fiesta-themed, supersized Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special for exciting celebrity appearances, big cash prizes and giveaways, and exclusive flash deals from brands.



Just sit back, relax and tune in to GMA-7 and Shopee Live on June 6, 2:00-3:30 p.m. to enjoy the following:



1. Performances from Korean boy band, Treasure 



Are you a K-Pop stan? You’re in for a treat! Tune in to the show to catch electrifying performances from Korea’s hottest rising K-Pop group, Treasure. The twelve-piece group will serenade fans with some of their most popular songs, such as “I Love You,” “MMM” and “My Treasure.” 



2. TV icon and Shopee brand ambassador Willie Revillame’s fun banter



Beloved TV personality Willie Revillame will bring his fun energy and generous spirit to the 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special as he hosts the show. You can check out the Shopee brand ambassador’s first-ever Shopee TV commercial by tuning in or visiting Shopee’s official YouTube channel.



3. John Lloyd Cruz’s much-awaited TV comeback



“Lloydie” fans, rejoice—you can finally see the actor grace your TV screens once again! Watch the TV Special to catch John Lloyd’s onscreen comeback since his hiatus in 2017. Other celebrities such as Jennylyn Mercado, Rhian Ramos, Michele Gumabao, Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Mark Herras, Gloc-9, Sef Cadayona, Skusta Clee, Flow G and Mark Maglasang will also appear.



4. Big promos from top brands



If you love shopping, stay tuned throughout the show for big discounts on your favorite brands. Grab flash deals from Huawei, RB, GSK, Pampers, Domino's, Bonchon, Century, SC Johnson, OPPO, Potato Corner, Globe, Smart and Moonleaf. 



5. A chance to win a car 



Tune in to the TV Special to play Shopee Shake, where you can win either P300,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; P500,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; or a BMW X3. To participate, simply wait for the hosts’ cue, navigate to Shopee Shake on the Shopee app and shake your phone.



6. And even a chance to become a millionaire 



Make sure to keep watching the TV Special, because it might just be your lucky day—one viewer can win P1,000,000 in cash by joining Shopee Milyonaryo! Aside from the jackpot prize, the winner also gets to claim a house and lot sponsored by Frontrow.



Until July 7, check out Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale to enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, daily P1 deals, and 20% cashback on several categories. Top up your ShopeePay wallet easily through your debit card and other convenient channels to enjoy more promos: 



    
	
  • A chance to win P20,000 by topping up a minimum of P300 on June 5
    • 
	
  • Free shipping with no minimum spend and up to 66% coins cashback on June 6
    • 
	
  • P10 worth of data for only P1 on June 6
    • 
	
  • Up to 25% cashback on bills payment 
    • 
	
  • P1 Deals from brands such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Chowking and more
    • 




For more information on the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/6-6



Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SHOPEE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 6 supersized reasons to watch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
6 supersized reasons to watch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Looking for fun entertainment for the whole family this weekend?

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TECNO Mobile to livestream exciting match in Power Your Game event
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
TECNO Mobile to livestream exciting match in Power Your Game event


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Power Your Game streams live on the TECNO Mobile Facebook page on June 5 at 6 p.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here&rsquo;s everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 hours ago

                              
                              
Here’s everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robinsons Supermarket, which has been consistent in encouraging and empowering Filipinos to make healthier choices, is bringing...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Priest who first came to Manila with Gen. MacArthur dies due to pneumonia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Priest who first came to Manila with Gen. MacArthur dies due to pneumonia


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Maryknoll priest James Jay Timothy Thomas Patrick Paul Ferry, who first came to the Philippines with American Gen. Douglas...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina goes viral for photo with her 'boss' F1 star Max Verstappen
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Filipina goes viral for photo with her 'boss' F1 star Max Verstappen


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino woman went viral recently after she posted a photo of her with Formula One star Max Verstappen. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The son of a teacher and a farmer from Mindanao got a full scholarship from the prestigious Yale University in Connecticut,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with