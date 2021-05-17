THE BUDGETARIAN
Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills
From left: Steve Harvey, Olivia Culpo
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file; MUO via iQiyi, screenshot

Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Facebook page claimed that Olivia Culpo's hosting performance at the 69th Miss Universe was allegedly affected by the presence of co-host Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, wife of football star Tim Tebow, who Olivia dated before.

In the Tourism Problem Facebook page, it was claimed that Olivia was hosting the pageant without energy because of the presence of her ex-boyfriend's wife, Demi-Leigh, who was designated as commentator.

“Story time: Kaya Lutang si Ms. Olivia kanina sa Miss Universe. Olivia (Miss U 2012) dated Tim Tebow. (Former American Football Player). Tim Tebow married Demi-Leigh in 2020. If that rings a bell, it's because she was crowned as Miss Universe 2017. They met again for Miss U today,” it said.  

“Yan ang chismis mga mam and ser!! Di sya masaya na nakita nya ang ex nya and i ooop! ! Memories bring back memories bring back u! Hahahahaha. TEQUILA PARA KAY OLIVIA!” it added. 

 

 

The post is now viral on Facebook with 17,000 reactions, over 2,000 comments and 13,000 shares.

Olivia was heavily criticized by social media users by the way she hosted the pageant. 

Facebook user Dunhill Jester De Ramos said Olivia is undoubtedly beautiful but she didn't deserve the hosting job.

 

 

Twitter user @maroontito suggested that Janine Tugonon, who was the Miss Universe first runner-up when Olivia won in 2012, should have substituted Olivia in her hosting duties. 

 

 

Meanwhile, social media users posted on Twitter that they miss Steve Harvey, the long-time host of the pageant. 

 

 

Another Twitter user said that the "Family Feud" host was the best Miss Universe host ever. 

 

