Bride puts wedding items on bargain sale after 11-year boyfriend caught cheating

MANILA, Philippines — A bride-to-be put her wedding items on a bargain after she found out that her fiance cheated on her.

According to Internet user Junessa Ann Infante, her friend was in an 11-year relationship with a seaman and was scheduled to tie the knot last December 21. The wedding, however, was postponed because of the lockdown and was rescheduled on May 15.

The wedding is now cancelled after the bride caught her groom with another woman in a beach resort.

In her Facebook account, Infante said that helping Saura sell the wedding items was the hardest work she will do to her friend’s wedding.

Ito na ang pinaka mahirap na trabahong gagawin ko para sa dapat na kasal mo Danica Saura ???? 11years in a relationship... Posted by Junesa Ann Infante on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“Ito na ang pinaka mahirap na trabahong gagawin ko para sa dapat na kasal mo Danica Saura,” she wrote.

“11 years in a relationship with a marino, December 21 2020 original date ng wedding due to ECQ need nila imove. Namove ng March 27 2021, nagECQ ulit.. Then kahapon, May15 2021 na ang final plan ng wedding.. At ito na ang nangyari, nahuli ang groom na may kasamang babae sa isang beach with a girl,” she added.

Infante said that the girl posted photos of their escapades on a travel group that’s why the bride found out that her groom is cheating on her.

“The girl actually posted their photos on a travel group.. And lahat na ng proofs lumabas. Kaya our bride decided to cancel the wedding and sell all wedding stuffs and reservations,” she said.

“Kung ako nasasaktan ng ganito dahil sa nangyari, ano pa yung pakiramdam mo ngayon. PAKATATAG KA! hindi kami papayag na magsuffer ka dahil sa ginawa nila sayo. Sobrang nakakalungkot ng nangyari for our bride kaya we wanted to help her na ibenta lahat ng wedding stuffs,” she added.

Infante updated her post saying all the wedding items are now sold.

“SOLD NA PO ANG MGA ITEMS. MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYO, SA SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT,” she wrote.