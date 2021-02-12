THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert
Create great memories with your loved ones in a safe and fun way by coming to Globe’s Love Street Drive-in Concert happening on February 13 at the 30th Street Open Parking in Bonifacio Global City.
Photo Release

Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert

(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The season of love is just around the corner!

For this year, planning the perfect Valentine’s Day date with your special someone may require a bit more creativity than usual. With safety guidelines still in effect, the usual out-of-town trips and elaborate surprises will be more challenging to pull off.

But don’t worry, you can still reinvent Valentine’s Day and create great memories with your loved ones in a safe and fun way by coming to Globe’s Love Street Drive-in Concert happening on February 13 at the 30th Street Open Parking in Bonifacio Global City.

Whether your special someone will be a date or the whole barkada, you can revel in the music and feel the love around you at the country’s first drive-in concert organized by Globe in partnership with BGC.

Favorite OPM artists KZ Tandingan and Rico Blanco will take the stage to sing their best romantic hits that will make you fall in love all over again. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for attendees and the concert will also be livestreamed via the Globe Facebook page and 105.1 Q Radio.

“Globe helps its customers celebrate their Valentine’s Day in a reinvented and safe way by staging the metro’s first drive-in concert. With Globe as their partner, customers can expect more experiences that will encourage them to transform themselves and open up to new and exciting possibilities for the year,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe's deputy chief commercial officer. 

You can be part of Globe’s Love Street Drive-in Concert by simply using your Globe Rewards points. Just visit the Globe Iconic Store at Bonifacio High Street on February 12 or 13 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m and redeem 10 Rewards points for 1 vehicle pass that will get you into the concert.

A single pass is equivalent to a maximum of four passengers per vehicle. Download the Globe Rewards app for free on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

And to reinvent your V-day with some new memories, you can also visit Globe’s Blackpink art installations in BGC as well as its Reinvent Hubs to win #GlobeBlackpink Reinvent kits.

 

For more details about Globe’s events this Valentine’s season, visit glbe.co/Lovestreet. 

GLOBE VALENTINES DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert
2 hours ago
Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert
2 hours ago
Create great memories with your loved ones in a safe and fun way by coming to Globe’s Love Street Drive-in Concert happening...
On the Radar
fbfb
OPPO, Tinder partnership lets you win a date this Valentine&rsquo;s Day &ndash; here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
8 hours ago
OPPO, Tinder partnership lets you win a date this Valentine’s Day – here’s how!
8 hours ago
The OPPO x Tinder partnership gives you the opportunity to win a date with an OPPO Cutie.
On the Radar
fbfb
Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration
1 day ago
Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The “cow” danced while holding a sign that read, “Make it a Good Year for Cows: GO VEGAN.”
On the Radar
fbfb
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
2 days ago
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Fr. Nicanor Robles Austriaco, a scientist and professor based in the USA, said his project is called "Pagasa" and would be...
On the Radar
fbfb
Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox at Ortigas Malls
Sponsored
3 days ago
Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox at Ortigas Malls
3 days ago
Ortigas Malls continues to make sure that this year’s celebrations are festive and safe at the same time. Greenhills...
On the Radar
fbfb
Love is in the air: Philippines logs first ever wedding in a commercial flight
6 days ago
Love is in the air: Philippines logs first ever wedding in a commercial flight
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Not even COVID-19 could stop a couple in love from tying the knot at 30,000 feet.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with