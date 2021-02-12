OPPO, Tinder partnership lets you win a date this Valentine’s Day – here’s how!

MANILA, Philippines — When February comes around, it’s always met with a certain level of excitement or dread, depending on your relationship status. This year, however, Valentine’s Day is no longer Singles’ Awareness Day for the unattached, thanks to global smartphone brand OPPO and its partnership with the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, Tinder.

The OPPO x Tinder partnership gives you the opportunity to win a date with an OPPO Cutie. All you have to do is spot the AI Mixed Portrait of fast-rising actor David Licauco, UAAP star basketball athlete Ricci Rivero, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 titleholder Gazini Ganados and top fashion model Jessica Yang on Tinder.

Swipe right and answer the question “How do you #PictureLifeTogether with your chosen OPPO Cutie, if given the chance to have an online Valentine’s date them?”

The best answers will win a special Valentine’s day kit package and an online Valentine’s date with the OPPO Cutie of their dreams, while Tinder Gold vouchers will be given to runners-up. Lucky winners will be announced on February 16 via OPPO Philippines’ Facebook account so stay tuned!

How about the perfect Valentine's gift for your special someone this month? Look no further as OPPO Reno5 series pre-order opens on Valentine’s Day.

For customers who will purchase the OPPO Reno5 on Shopee and Lazada on weekends between February 20 and March 31, they will also receive a complimentary three-month access to Tinder Gold.

The OPPO Reno5 4G comes in two remarkable colors, Fantasy Silver and Starry Black, while OPPO Reno5 5G comes in Galactic Silver and Starry Black.

The latest Reno series is currently available for pre-order via all open OPPO concept stores and online stores, official dealers and e-commerce partners including Shopee and Lazada.

What are you waiting for? Take your picture perfect Tinder profile with OPPO Reno5 now!

#PictureLifeTogether with your special someone

OPPO Reno5 4G and 5G are equipped with a quad-cam matrix of rear-facing cameras including a 64MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, the Reno5 4G features a 44MP selfie camera while Reno5 5G has a 32MP selfie camera.

The OPPO FDF Portrait Video System also makes its debut on the Reno5 series. It is the latest powerful camera system created by OPPO that guarantees clear images and videos in any scenario, whether that be day, night, in strong backlight, while in motion or while standing still.

OPPO’s original, industry-leading AI Highlight Video now uses new generation technology, which is capable of detecting light levels in a scene, and intelligently and optimally adjusts brightness, color and clarity in videos resulting in smooth video from frame to frame, vibrant colors and less noise.

This is the first time OPPO has united Ultra Night Video and Live HDR under one feature, which is available on both the front and rear cameras of both devices.

OPPO has also included a host of other notable features, such as AI Mixed Portrait (only available on Reno5 4G), Color Beautification Video (only available on Reno5 5G), Dual-View Video Ultra Night Selfie and more, giving users the power to create content with deeper and more creative stories.

From beginning to end, the Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G are the new additions to OPPO’s powerful technology to simplify the complicated task of video capture, editing and sharing off of users’ hands, leaving them with simple-yet-professional means to record and create their own stories.

So don't forget to catch the OPPO Reno5 Livestream Launch at 7 p.m., followed by the Reno5 Virtual After Party at 8 p.m. on February 10 via OPPO Philippines’ official Facebook page.

For more information about the latest OPPO Reno5 4G, Reno5 5G, and all of OPPO’s exclusive deals, visit the official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via the official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.