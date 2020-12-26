LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 has indeed been a tough one, to say the least. As we all look forward to a better and kinder 2021, Megaworld is one with us by letting us confidently go back to Megaworld Lifestyle Malls for shopping and dining with our loved ones amid the new normal.

Since the easing of quarantine measures that reopened dining and shopping establishments, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has committed to a safer and happier environment so that everyone can enjoy their time while helping businesses get back on their feet again.

Megaworld rings 2021 all in with a bang, bringing with it many lifestyle perks and surprises, all in store for you.

1. Shop with cashback from PayMaya Missions

PayMaya Missions is a shopping extravaganza that's part of the Megaworld’s Holiday Quest. Through this major shopping event, users of the leading digital payment platform get P200 instant cashback with a minimum spend of P2,000 participating merchants in all participating Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Additionally, all participants can earn raffle entries until Jan. 10, 2021, for a chance to win upwards of P10,000 during the grand raffle on Jan. 11, 2021.

2. Special dining experiences, new choices

As we look for restaurants to dine in the next year, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls prides itself on unique design and architecture that allows for al fresco dining!

As seen in Uptown Mall in Fort Bonifacio to Lucky Chinatown in Binondo to Southwoods Mall in Laguna, outdoor restaurants in open and green spaces await. Apart from the great ambiance and good food, alfresco dining also gives safer and happier benefits like better air quality and proper ventilation, more space for physical distancing and distanced socializing.

Uptown Bonifacio for instance has just opened the biggest Wildflour Café in the country yet, and with an all-new concept in tow! This first ‘Grab-and-Go’ Wildflour can sit up to 115 at a time, with a full view of the bakery for a more immersive experience, as well as a picturesque view of Uptown Bonifacio’s skyline, streetscape, and greeneries. Make sure to visit and enjoy delicious breakfast dishes and delectable pasta, pastries, and pizza from this famed brunch joint located at the Ground Floor of Uptown Ritz, Uptown Bonifacio.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also welcomes the biggest Mary Grace on the second floor of Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila. Find a warm nook to enjoy coffee and tsokolate with your favorite bread and meals here.

Over at Eastwood City, check out the newly opened outlets of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant for classic goodness and pastries, as well as Yayoi for authentic Japanese dishes.

These are just some of the dining spots to look forward to, so make sure to check in on other restaurant openings in the nearest Megaworld Lifestyle Malls near you this 2021.

3. ‘Eat Out and Help Out’

More good things await when dining at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls as it holds the Eat Out to Help Out campaign until December 31. For every P1,000 spend at your favorite restaurant, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will provide a hearty meal to a medical frontliner on your behalf.

By dining in, you also get to lend a helping hand and protect the jobs of frontliners from the restaurant industry.

The Eat Out to Help Out campaign lets us give back and share our blessings—Generosity is a virtue that stays in style whatever the season.

4. Score deals in the New Year

What's a new year without new shopping destinations to check out? Well, be pleased to know that there will be a lot of store openings at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Active and adventurous souls can find the coolest sportswear from ANTA and SoleRepubliq at Uptown Mall.

For the latest in tech, from flagship to smartphones to smart devices for home, visit Xiaomi at Eastwood Mall.

At Lucky Chinatown, trendy eyewear options are available at the new branch of Owndays, the famous optical shop hailing all the way from Japan.

Whether shopping for yourself or for loved ones, don’t hesitate to visit one of these stores for a wide range of options.

5. Visit local fairs

As the bustling lifestyle enclave, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls always live up to their acclaim. While it is famed for its whole gamut of excellent local and international facades and flavors, these destinations are also esteemed supporters of local goods.

So make sure to be on the lookout for themed fairs and store popups anytime during the new year.

What are you waiting for? Prep all your health necessities, tag your family and friends along for a beeline to the best dining and shopping spots at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls this new year.

