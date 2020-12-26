THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
As 2021 nears, what better way to plan to spend the days in the new year than confidently going back to Megaworld Lifestyle Malls?
Photo from Facebook/Megaworld Corporation
LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 has indeed been a tough one, to say the least. As we all look forward to a better and kinder 2021, Megaworld is one with us by letting us confidently go back to Megaworld Lifestyle Malls for shopping and dining with our loved ones amid the new normal.

Since the easing of quarantine measures that reopened dining and shopping establishments, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has committed to a safer and happier environment so that everyone can enjoy their time while helping businesses get back on their feet again.

You can see for yourself in this video, right after the jump:

Megaworld rings 2021 all in with a bang, bringing with it many lifestyle perks and surprises, all in store for you.

1. Shop with cashback from PayMaya Missions

LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

PayMaya Missions is a shopping extravaganza that's part of the Megaworld’s Holiday Quest. Through this major shopping event, users of the leading digital payment platform get P200 instant cashback with a minimum spend of P2,000 participating merchants in all participating Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Additionally, all participants can earn raffle entries until Jan. 10, 2021, for a chance to win upwards of P10,000 during the grand raffle on Jan. 11, 2021.

2. Special dining experiences, new choices

LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

As we look for restaurants to dine in the next year, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls prides itself on unique design and architecture that allows for al fresco dining!

As seen in Uptown Mall in Fort Bonifacio to Lucky Chinatown in Binondo to Southwoods Mall in Laguna, outdoor restaurants in open and green spaces await. Apart from the great ambiance and good food, alfresco dining also gives safer and happier benefits like better air quality and proper ventilation, more space for physical distancing and distanced socializing.

Uptown Bonifacio for instance has just opened the biggest Wildflour Café in the country yet, and with an all-new concept in tow! This first ‘Grab-and-Go’ Wildflour can sit up to 115 at a time, with a full view of the bakery for a more immersive experience, as well as a picturesque view of Uptown Bonifacio’s skyline, streetscape, and greeneries. Make sure to visit and enjoy delicious breakfast dishes and delectable pasta, pastries, and pizza from this famed brunch joint located at the Ground Floor of Uptown Ritz, Uptown Bonifacio.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also welcomes the biggest Mary Grace on the second floor of Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila. Find a warm nook to enjoy coffee and tsokolate with your favorite bread and meals here.

Over at Eastwood City, check out the newly opened outlets of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant for classic goodness and pastries, as well as Yayoi for authentic Japanese dishes.

These are just some of the dining spots to look forward to, so make sure to check in on other restaurant openings in the nearest Megaworld Lifestyle Malls near you this 2021.

3. ‘Eat Out and Help Out’

LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

More good things await when dining at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls as it holds the Eat Out to Help Out campaign until December 31. For every P1,000 spend at your favorite restaurant, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will provide a hearty meal to a medical frontliner on your behalf.

By dining in, you also get to lend a helping hand and protect the jobs of frontliners from the restaurant industry.

The Eat Out to Help Out campaign lets us give back and share our blessings—Generosity is a virtue that stays in style whatever the season.

4. Score deals in the New Year

LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

What's a new year without new shopping destinations to check out? Well, be pleased to know that there will be a lot of store openings at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Active and adventurous souls can find the coolest sportswear from ANTA and SoleRepubliq at Uptown Mall.

For the latest in tech, from flagship to smartphones to smart devices for home, visit Xiaomi at Eastwood Mall.

At Lucky Chinatown, trendy eyewear options are available at the new branch of Owndays, the famous optical shop hailing all the way from Japan.

Whether shopping for yourself or for loved ones, don’t hesitate to visit one of these stores for a wide range of options.

5. Visit local fairs

LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

As the bustling lifestyle enclave, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls always live up to their acclaim. While it is famed for its whole gamut of excellent local and international facades and flavors, these destinations are also esteemed supporters of local goods.

So make sure to be on the lookout for themed fairs and store popups anytime during the new year.

What are you waiting for? Prep all your health necessities, tag your family and friends along for a beeline to the best dining and shopping spots at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls this new year.

 

For more information, visit the website here or check out their official Facebook page here.WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

MEGAWORLD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Netizens react to Harry Roque singing 'Payapang Daigdig'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
"Payapang Daigdig" by National Artist for Music Felipe de Leon was written bearing his hope for peace.
On the Radar
fbfb
1 day ago
US' Mega Millions, Powerball Christmas lotteries offer Filipinos a chance to win $700 million
1 day ago
You can purchase official tickets online from the Philippines.
On the Radar
fbfb
3 days ago
New book puts lens on Filipino 'unsung science heroes'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Accompanied by illustrations, the compilation of Pinoy scientist features and profiles is presented in a digestible format...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
5 days ago
‘Tuloy ang PassKo!’ Watch how you can pass the blessings with Grab
5 days ago
Grab has made spreading the holiday cheer and Christmas spirit easier for everyone with Ituloy Ang PassKo - Ipasa ang saya...
On the Radar
fbfb
7 days ago
Globe at Home helps recreate the Christmas we love
7 days ago
In the month-long celebration, Globe at Home subscribers can channel the holiday spirit with fun activities that can be enjoyed...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
The Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations of 2020: Reigniting 'bayanihan' during pandemic
8 days ago
The Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) Awards Foundation recognized youth groups who traversed social gaps during...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with