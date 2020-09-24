Creator discovers TikTok as enabler for learning, encourages fellow educators

MANILA, Philippines — Can you imagine learning Mathematics in TikTok?

Lyqa Maravilla, or @teamlyqa at TikTok, also didn’t imagine that her 1-minute educational tutorials could engage young audiences in the beginning. But it eventually did and even became most-watched videos.

This was what the educator turned content creator shared during the Creators’ Talk: TikTok’s Impact on Filipino Culture and the Creative Economy. Held online last September 17, it follows the local launch of #itstartsonTikTok campaign.

The talk was also moderated by online personality Mark Averilla, known as Macoy Dubs and just recently, Auntie Julie.

“My concern at that time was student’s fear and anxiety from learning online. Joining TikTok was me being compelled to convince the young ones that learning is possible even from short-form content. I am so happy that the learning audience took to it. This time we get to convince them that: yes, kaya nilang matuto, sa loob ng isang minuto,” shared Coach Lyqa.

Her account @teamlyqa actually grew to a million subscribers in six weeks since she started—a testament that the Filipino youth really love to learn.

In fact, the education-focused local campaign #TikTokU became a top content with 1.8 billion views as of writing. Lyqa revealed that a second season of the campaign is happening soon.

Asked by Philstar.com what are the advantages of TikTok as a learning tool for Filipino youth, Lyqa underscored the young generation’s short attention span.

At TikTok are educators are challenged to be creative in their content. She also said to take advantage of the simple and easy video editing tools of the app.

Empowering creators

The online talk also featured two trending Filipino creators Zendee and Yanyan de Jesus who shared their journeys in TikTok, and how the leading shot-form video platform empowered them.

Prior to Zendee’s popularity, she already participated in numerous singing competitions and was once featured in the Ellen De Generes show. But for her, success became sweeter when she found the empowering culture and community that is on TikTok.

“TikTok is a big family who’ll support your craft. You can showcase your talent on TikTok. Collaborate with different creators so that we grow together. Let’s support each other, especially to the starting content creators!”

This talented creator was able to gain 5.7 million followers in just 7 months.

One video that she attributed to her TikTok success is her parody of then viral Sarah Geronimo’s Tala, titled Gala. It was a funny yet hopeful song about how Filipinos look forward to being able to travel again once the community quarantine is over.

On the other hand, Yanyan de Jesus is now one of the country’s most followed TikTok content creators at 9.7 million. He is the Grand Champion for Talent in the region-wide competition TikTok All-Star Southeast Asia 2019.

Yanyan shared that he started on TikTok by creating videos for his own entertainment. One positive video at a time, he continuously explored his individuality and expressed his creative self.

Yanyan’s feed today is diversity itself. He can wow you with his moves, make you laugh, and give you all the feels.

Yanyan invites everyone to start creating their content today, “TikTok has a support system among content creators. We support each other. Be in your comfort zone, then explore. Try new things. Diversify your content.”

It starts on TikTok

#itstartsonTikTok campaign is a love letter to these local creators and a proper acknowledgement of the campaigns and trends that brought joy to the community.

“With ‘it starts on TikTok,’ we want to celebrate the community. We want to make sure that we thank our community for making TikTok an integral part of our lives and providing an endless amount of entertainment, joy, and positive vibes. The impact of the trends that TikTok and the community made, now just transcends content—it goes from art to beauty and everything else in between,” John Castro, user content and operations manager at TikTok Philippines.

For every content creator that starts on TikTok, a new story unfolds. One positive content on TikTok is a message of hope and inspiration to multitude of users from many parts of the globe. For every video upload, culture and experiences are shared, amplified and celebrated.

TikTok welcomes you for who you are. Now’s the best time to start your creative journey.

Download TikTok today on your iOS and Android devices and start your TikTok moment with #itstartsonTikTok and #TikTokPhilippines.