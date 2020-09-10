Stranded 'Santa Claus' gets house with sari-sari store built for Cebu family

MANILA, Philippines — An American who got stranded in Cebu because of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic commissioned the building of a house for the Filipino family that takes care of him.

American vlogger Dustin Borglin has been known in Cebu as "Santa Claus" for helping the community.

Dustin, who is originally from Michigan, USA, was stranded in Cebu and had to live with Raymund and Reche Adoptante, his friends in the province he met three years ago during his first visit.

"They're like my family. I've known them for almost three years now, and they've just been so kind to me," Dustin told GMA News in an interview.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't buy happiness. They might not have a lot but everyone here is very, very happy."

The house, Dustin said in a vlog, will include a small sar-sari store that will dabble as a bakery once completed. The family used to live in a nipa hut, which made them vulnerable to elements and bad weather.

Apart from building a house for his friends, Dustin tours Cebu with his motorcycle, helping people who are in need. He recently built a public comfort room in the province. — Video from Dustin Backpacks via YouTube

RELATED: Instead of 'mañanita,' debutante feeds displaced jeepney drivers