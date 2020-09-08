COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Instead of 'maÃ±anita,' debutante feeds displaced jeepney drivers
Debutante Stephanie Gutierrez (left) preparing food packs for jeepney drivers (right).
Maye Gutierrez via Facebook
Instead of 'mañanita,' debutante feeds displaced jeepney drivers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — A debutante chose to feed jeepney drivers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic rather than asking for an expensive gift or throwing a party. 

In her mother Maye Gutierrez's Facebook account, Stephanie Gutierrez was seen preparing food for the jeepney drivers. 

 

“Mañanita” of Stefi, our DEBUTANTE.????????. This is how she wanted it to be??—-sharing her birthday blessings w/ the...

Posted by Maye Araneta Gutierrez on Sunday, September 6, 2020

 

“'Mañanita' of Stefi, our DEBUTANTE. This is how she wanted it to be — sharing her birthday blessings w/ the displaced jeepney operators," Maye wrote in the caption. 

"Little did she know that more surprises await her in the next 3 days. To God be the Glory!" she added. 

According to a GMA News report, a debut party was already planned for Stephanie but it will not push through because of the pandemic. That's why she chose to feed the displaced drivers instead using her own money. 

