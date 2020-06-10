'Malansang isda!': Proposal not to translate English cartoons to Filipino gets mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Pia Cayetano's proposal not to translate foreign cartoon shows to Filipino gained mixed reactions from social media users.

In a Senate session on Monday, Cayetano said government broadcast stations should consider airing children's programs in English to help them develop proficiency in the language at a young age.

"Can we start showing a lot of cartoons and family-friendly materials on our government stations. Bakit ba kailangan i-dub? A language is learned earliest at their youngest. The earlier you are exposed to a language, the earlier you can pick it up," Cayetano said.

"Bakit ba kailangan ipilit i-dub 'yan? Just play it in English. It's cartoons, it's just meant for them to hear it... Pipilitin niyo pang i-dub 'yan, that will take more time, that will take more resources, will cost us and yet you can just be playing the thousands and millions of materials available online," she added.

Her statement got mixed reactions from Twitter users.

"Magsilayas na kayo sa Pilipinas. Dapat nga bawal ang English sa mga pagtitipon sa senado. Matuto kayong gumalang sa sariling wika! mga malansang isda!" a Twitter user commented.

"My childhood begs to disagree. On one hand, matututo mga bata mag English, KUNG ang format ng cartoon ay Dora the Explorer na educational. On the other hand, kung mala Flame of Recca or Cartoon Network stuff, edi wag nyo nalang ipapalabas. Yung mga Filipino toons nalang ipalabas," another Twitter user commented.

Another user said he's in favor of Cayetano's statement, but the Senate should first focus on things that really matter today.

"Okay lang, pero unahin nyo ang problema ng bansa," he said.

"Utang na loob, mas maraming importanteng bagay na dapat kayong asikasuhin kaysa dyan," another user commented.