'Malasakit' in a time of crisis

A manufacturing firm's mission in the COVID-19 battle

MANILA, Philippines — While nearly a third of the country is under a sweeping lockdown in an attempt to curb a deadly virus outbreak, a great number of D&L corporate leaders and workers are on site, other officers and employees are on telecommute, alternating in practically round-the-clock shifts to ensure steady manufacturing of badly needed alcohol, sanitizers and disinfectant sprays.

In another plant, essential food ingredients used in making canned goods, noodles, biscuits and other shelf-stable snacks are being made, boxed and ready to be shipped.

"As countermeasure, we are aligning resources to serve the increase in demand for energy-boosting food supplements, cleaning solutions, alcohol and disinfectants," said D&L President and CEO Alvin Lao.

Production of these essential items is allowed under enhanced community quarantine regulations.

D&L, the 57-year-old listed group of companies, is one of the country's leading manufacturers of food ingredients, sanitation products, aerosol, plastics and oleochemicals.

Challenges in logistics, supply disruptions and operating under reduced manpower were serious concerns that had to be remedied—while manufacturing personnel manned the plants, top executives and other key leaders from Finance, Operations, HR, Health and Safety and Logistics, were on-site to take the lead and lend support.

Other essential employees were actively engaged through telecommuting.

With all hands on deck, D&L opted to remain operational for a nation greatly in need of a manufacturing backbone.

"It is our responsiblity to ensure no major disruptions hinder in manufacturing raw materials in basic food items and sanitation products, all crucial in this very challenging situation we all are in," Lao explained.

Aside from ensuring smooth manufacturing of essential goods in a time of crisis, D&L also made sure the needs of their biggest assets—its people—have been promptly addressed.

Lao said half of the 13th month pay has already been released, and salaries of all D&L employees will be paid in full for duration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon.

Free food, drink, decent sleeping quarters, laundry, television and Wi-Fi were provided for those in the D&L manufacturing frontlines.

Through its Lao Foundation, various companies, as well as individual members of the Lao family, the D&L group of companies has committed over P100 million in financial support to employees and donations to various communities and institutions in its efforts to join the nation in fighting COVID-19.

"While there are many uncertainties at this point, along with the expected slow demand from the hotel, restaurant and catering sector, we have a strong balance sheet," Lao emphasized.

In a time of crisis, this low-key manufacuring company is quietly setting an example of that uniquely Filipino trait of "malasakit", and being united—"tulong tulong"—for its employees, and most especially, for fellow citizens, all braving the fight against a known but invisible enemy.