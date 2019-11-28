IN PHOTOS: What to expect, enjoy at Greenhills’ first-ever laser light show for Christmas

MANILA, Philippines —The holidays are approaching and the chill in the air is starting to set in. For families already making plans for meaningful get-togethers, the different sights and sounds of Christmas are anticipated.

This year, Greenhills continues its Christmas tradition by switching up a bright and dazzling new spectacle, all with a snappy dance routine to boot.

Last November 15, the metro’s shopping mecca has debuted its first-ever, one-of-a-kind Laser Light Symphony right at the heart of G-Strip.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas The Laser Light Symphony was led by world-class laser light dancers.

“The theme this year is all about the Christmas Wonderland, and we prepared this unique and exciting laser light show as a major part of it. As opposed to the computer- or machine-generated attraction, this one includes a ‘human touch’ to the presentation, to make it much more freestyle and a lot more interactive,” said Jimmy Ismael, chief executive officer of Ortigas & Company.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jimmy Ismael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas & Company, delivers his opening remarks.

Orchestrated by the multi-awarded lighting designer, Voltaire de Jesus, the laser show is composed of world-class laser dance experts utilizing laser pointers and light-up costumes. Set to exhilarating jaunty electronic music, the performers are ready to give the public a show like never before.

“I have been living in Greenhills all my life, so I can really say that the Greenhills Shopping Center is really part of the Christmas Celebration of everyone here in the City of San Juan, and also of those from other cities who come all the way here, just to celebrate Christmas here in the Shopping Center,” said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, who also graced the event.

Photo Release (From left) Atty. Michael David Abundo III; Jose Luis Montilla; Nash Ortigas; Maite Ortigas; San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora; Jaime Y. Ysmael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas & Company; Arch. Ren.

The show runs until January 5, every 30 minutes, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is absolutely free.

The fun and glee doesn’t end there. Here are more Christmas happenings to enjoy at Greenhills:

1. Endless shopping

With 1,700 stalls, Greenhills tiangge is truly the one-stop-shop for gift-shopping needs at every budget. Shoppers can scour the market and find all sorts of items perfect for each of their loved one.

There’s also the Wonderland Bazaar at the V-Mall Lobby and the Holiday Tiangge at Center Mall.

2. Best dining, free treat

For whatever craving, satisfy the palate with the different concepts around the mall until midnight. Even better is that Greenhills has partnered with Mastercard and Zomato.

Get special treats for a single-receipt purchase worth P2,000 at establishments such as Kyuri Sushi, Curry Boss, Sinji Dimsum, Pinoy Yakitori, Bulacan Lugaw Kitchen, The Tipsy Tea, Bangus Republic, Bijin Nabe by Tsukada Nojo, Jay-jay’s Chicken Inasal, Kamameshi Town, Luk Yuen, Mesa, Mom & Tina’s, Moshi Koshi, Pho Hoa, Shakey’s, Shrimp Bucket, Sugar House, Omakase, Tim Hortons and so much more.

3. Grand fireworks

For all Saturdays of December at 7 p.m., get ready to look up as Greenhills sets sky aflame with a beautiful pyrotechnic display.

4. Say a little prayer

Those who wish to keep the tradition alive by completing the nightly Simbang Gabi, all while in convenient proximity to everything Greenhills has to offer, can get their chance as masses will be held every 6 p.m. from December 15 to 23 in the mall’s Chapel of the Holy Family.

5. Jolly ol’ St. Nick

Meet and greet the icon himself every Saturday of December at the marvelous, Instagram-worthy Christmas Santa Claus Chair inside V-Mall, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tag your friends and family along and enjoy some of the most meaningful experiences this holiday season—only at Greenhills.

For more information visit their social media pages at www.facebook.com/greenhillsofficial and www.instagram.com/greenhillsph