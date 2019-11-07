ALLURE
Get a change to win millions worth of prizes from Smart’s Giga Mania Raffle.
Photo Release
Raffle mania: P30M worth of cash and other prizes up for grabs from Smart
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 8:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Leading mobile network Smart lets prepaid subscribers celebrate all their life’s passions by winning huge prizes from the Smart Giga Mania Raffle Promo.

All they need to do is register to Smart’s various Giga promos: Giga Video, Giga Games, and Giga Stories. They can then earn raffle entries for the chance to win P30 million worth of cash prizes, smartphones, and mobile data until January 31, 2020.

Gigafy your life’s passions

If you want to grow your passions, watching videos can be the best way to keep in touch with the things you love: be it keeping up to date, finding inspiration, or simply indulging in your interests.

Giga Video lets you binge-watch as much as you want! With up to 1 hour or 1GB per day of Video Every Day for YouTube, iflix, iWant, NBA, and Cignal Play on top of open-access data for any site and app, you can find yourself exploring your passions more every day.  

If you’re looking to be great at mobile gaming, Giga Games has got you covered. Level up your rank and your gaming skills with up to 1GB per day of Games All Day for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Arena of Valor, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. This also comes with open-access data that lets you find more gaming tips and techniques for better gaming.

Finally, discover more every day with Giga Stories. Enjoy up to 1GB per day of Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok on top of open-access data so you can explore more stories every day.

Join the raffle

For interested participants, here’s how the Smart Giga Mania Raffle works:

  1. The raffle is open to all prepaid subscribers of Smart, Sun, TNT, and Smart Bro.
  2. Register to the raffle promo by dialing *123#.
  3. Start earning raffle entries by subscribing to any Smart Giga promo (Giga Video, Giga Games, and Giga Stories) by dialing *123# on your smartphone until January 31, 2020, to earn raffle entries.
  4. Every week, lucky winners get exciting prizes of smartphones, 30GB mobile data, and one winner will win P1 million.
  5. On the grand draw on February 3, 2020, one very lucky winner will win P15 million!

Watch this video to learn more about the Smart's biggest raffle yet:

Smart’s Giga Promos lets you celebrate all your passions because it is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s  fastest mobile network, as awarded by third-party organizations such as Ookla, Opensignal, Tutela, and P3 in their respective crowd-source-based studies on mobile internet services in the Philippines.

To find out more about the Smart Giga Mania Raffle and the all the Giga promos, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/gigaraffle/ and https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/promos, like Smart Communications on Facebook, and follow @LiveSmart on Instagram and Twitter. #GigaMania #GigafyYourLove

