TikTok connects creators and brands at first regional conference in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, hosted its first-ever Southeast Asia Creators and Content Marketing Conference at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore last July 10.

The conference, titled [REC]reate, brought together around 300 creators and marketers from the Philippines, and the rest of the region to connect and collaborate the creative possibilities of TikTok.

Providing valuable insights into how creators and marketers can leverage the platform to engage the highly sought-after demographic: Gen Z, the conference featured keynote sessions and a panel discussion by regional TikTok representatives, brand marketers and creators to discuss the rise of short-form video content.

The in-depth keynote sessions, which included TikTok 101, Unlocking the TikTok Content Generation Factory, and TikTok Monetization Deep-Dive, shed light upon the app's immense potential in the Philippines and the rest of the region. How the platform can be harnessed to build brands and businesses was also presented.

During the panel discussion, the potential and effectiveness of short-form video content was weighed in by panelists from research and data consultancy, Kantar, global media company, Mindshare, and TikTok content creator, Karina Boenardi.

The event also featured a talent showcase from one of TikTok Thailand’s most popular creator groups, Def-G.

Lionel Sim, senior director for Global Marketing-Business Solutions at TikTok Ads, delivers his opening address during the TikTok conference. Photo Release

Southeast Asia’s digital natives are among the most active on mobile, spending an average of almost four hours across devices, according to the latest studies.

Across the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia, TikTok provides easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools directly from the smartphone, allowing the creation of a wide array of content that reflects the diversity of the region.

“We’re noticing a steady increase in the consumption of short-form video content in the Philippines and across the region, especially among Gen Z—98% of which own a smartphone. Through [REC]reate, we aim to arm both creators and marketers with the insights and the know-how needed to connect with these valuable audiences,” said Lionel Sim, senior director for Global Marketing-Business Solutions at TikTok Ads.

“TikTok is thrilled with the turnout of this inaugural event and we look forward to continuing being an innovative and exciting vehicle for brands to reach and connect with a wide and varied audience across Southeast Asia," Sim said.

Some of the most engaging content and campaigns created in the Philippines this year include #metgalastyle with over 77 million views, #heyjulie with 10 million views and #thegitup with 56 million views. #createwithlovechallenge, TikTok’s campaign in partnership with Globe Telecom, garnered over 126 million views and coincided with the launch of exclusive and affordable data promos, enabling Pinoys to access the app and share their videos for as low as P15 per day.

John Castro, manager for User and Content Operations at TikTok Philippines, expresses delight over TikTok's first-ever Southeast Asia conference. Photo Release

“With a thriving community of content creators and brands excited to foray into short-form video, we are delighted to be a part of the first Southeast Asia Creators and Content Marketing Conference,” said John Castro, manager for User and Content Operations at TikTok Philippines.

“We look forward to bringing to life the learnings from this conference as we launch more local partnerships and campaigns, making a significant investment towards the growth of the Philippines' creative economy," Castro said.

TikTok is available in over 150 countries and regions in 75 languages, with a robust localization strategy to encourage users to create and interact with content relevant to local cultures and trends. Download the TikTok app via iOS or Google Play.