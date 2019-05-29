TikTok, Live Nation launch video challenge for The Chainsmokers world tour

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, has partnered with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to support the "World War Joy Tour" of Grammy Award-winning and Billboard Chart-topping duo The Chainsmokers in Asia.

TikTok and Live Nation have launched the #WhoDoYouLove online challenge in Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand.

In the Philippines, the #WhoDoYouLove challenge started on May 24 and encouraged Filipino users to create their own videos featuring the duo’s latest hit single “Who Do You Love.”

For the most creative videos on TikTok, 10 lucky winners from participating markets will be chosen to meet and greet The Chainsmokers during the tour in August. Winners also get to catch the hit music sensation and win special The Chainsmokers merchandise!

To drum up excitement for the #WhoDoYouLove challenge, local pop icons, influencers, and creators have joined including Alex Louisse, Issey Miyake Parto, and Mark Alelis. They have tapped into the music recommendations under the music discovery function to feature personalized videos as part of the campaign.

“TikTok allows users to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter in everyday life, and is committed to building a community by encouraging users to share their passion through their videos,” said Steven Tannason of strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia for TikTok.

“Together with Live Nation, we are launching the #WhoDoYouLove hashtag challenge to empower people to express their creative ideas, as we celebrate trends and embrace diversity on this vibrant platform,” Tannason added.

TikTok is now available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, with a robust localization strategy to encourage users to create and interact with content relevant to local cultures and trends.

