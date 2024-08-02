Free laundry service for Marikina residents affected by 'Carina'

European home appliance brand Beko gave free laundry services to residents of Brgy. Tumana in Marikina days after Typhoon 'Carina' enhanced Habagat that caused flooding and rains in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina residents were recently treated to free laundry services after Typhoon "Carina" enhanced Habagat and caused torrential rains and flooding in Metro Manila.

Tumana residents were the recipients of the initiative by GMA Kapuso Foundation, Ariel Philippines and European home appliance brand Beko.

Residents were supplied with detergents and were provided free use of Beko washing machines and dryers last July 28.

Employees of the appliance brand also volunteered to help faciliate the makeshift laundry station.

"We know how difficult it can be to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon, so through our free laundry service, we aim to help ease their burdens so they can have clean clothes to wear as they try to rebuild their homes and bring a sense of normalcy back in their lives," said Dyeun Zapanta, Beko Philippines Marketing Manager.

