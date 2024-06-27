5 perks of living south of the Metro

Federal Land, Inc. Head of Urban Planning and Design Group Arch. Gilbert Berba, Federal Land, Inc. Chairman Alfred Ty, Federal Land, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Mirasol, Federal Land, Inc. Project Development Group Head Stephen Comia, and Federal Land, Inc. Sales Group Head Guita Saenz-Resurreccion (left); Federal Land, Inc. Chairman Alfred Ty

MANILA, Philippines — Like everybody else, you dream of having your own house someday. But, given this fact and in the event that you can already afford to buy your dream house, where would it be?

North or South of Metro Manila? Have you already thought about it? While the North was developed first, the South is catching up, and it has its own offerings that people can enjoy and love.

Spanning over 50 years of industry excellence and expertise, Federal Land Communities stays true to its mission of transforming the real estate scene with carefully curated estates that pulsate with rapid growth and progress. With a slate of 10 townships meant to address the changing requirements of discerning residents, the company remains steadfast in introducing concepts and design principles unique to its projects, especially to its newest development, Meadowcrest in Biñan, Laguna.

There are at least five other perks of living in the South:

1. The South is very accessible.

For "Southies," flying in and out of the city or the country is a breeze, as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is within easy reach so you do not have to spend long hours on the road.

There are so many places people can go to in the South, because it is connected to different cities through major roads like the Cavitex-C5 Link, SLEX, and Skyway, which has also improved the traffic flow in the area. Additionally, upcoming transportation developments Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project and LRT-1 Extension are already underway and will soon make the South more accessible than ever.

Biñan's accessibility benefits from multiple infrastructure developments, providing convenient mobility options to the residents. The newly opened Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) seamlessly links the vibrant community we envision at Meadowcrest to the bustling economic activity in Metro Manila and weekend destinations like Tagaytay.

The intimate footprint allows Meadowcrest to utilize the 15-minute urban planning concept through its walkable, human-scale design with integrated pedestrian and dedicated bike lanes amongst lush tree canopies, scenic landscaping, and dedicated parklets. The exclusive village offers comfort and convenience through the 15-minute community concept. What is a 15-minute community? It's a concept that provides everything you need within a short 15-minute walk or bike ride: jobs, food, parks, community, and more. Building on the principles of New Urbanism and popularized by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, this urban design concept is a solution to create more sustainable, equitable, and healthier cities.

2. The South is developing fast.

Laguna is one of the fastest-growing provinces in Luzon, rapidly gaining traction as a premier growth center, given its status as the largest contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 among the 82 provinces. Part and parcel of that growth is Biñan.

Biñan flourishes with dynamic energy and boundless potential. Federal Land’s expansion into the city is a strategic choice grounded in the city's growth trajectory. Positioned within the already thriving Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay growth corridor, Biñan is part of an even larger area of growth and progress. From industrial parks to bustling retail destinations like Solenad Nuvali and the upcoming SM Yulo Premier, this zone brims with economic vitality. Moreover, top-notch medical facilities such as The Medical City and high-standing educational institutions, including Xavier School Nuvali, St. Scholastica College Westgrove, and Ateneo Graduate School of Business, provide an abundance of life that enrich the fabric of community experience.

This diverse landscape of opportunities and burgeoning infrastructure in Biñan and surrounding areas solidifies Biñan as the desirable new home for those looking to lead well-balanced and fulfilling lives.

Within the well-thought-out masterplan of Meadowcrest in Biñan lies its inaugural horizontal residential – Hartwood Village. Staying true to Federal Land’s commitment to redefining contemporary living experiences, the village stands as the first of two distinctive villages in this township. It is an 11.3-hectare horizontal residential development that blends the tranquil allure of suburban living with seamless connectivity and urban conveniences.

Drawing inspiration from the Danish concept of hygge, the village is meticulously crafted with the intent to put a premium on connectivity. Highlighting the importance of open spaces and circulation, the neighborhood fosters pedestrian mobility -- encouraging residents to embrace a lifestyle that prioritizes well-being and community interaction.

3. It boasts of a lot of hangout spots.

When it comes to hangout places, the South boasts of well-loved dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreational options. The Molito Lifestyle Center is a go-to destination for its curated dining options and shops while still having a laid-back al fresco park at center of it all. And just a few stones’ throw away are Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall (which has its own indoor roller coaster), plus BF Homes (which is now home to multiple food destinations. And heading for the relaxing beaches and resorts in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna should be a breeze.

Biñan boasts diverse investment opportunities, marked by a growing number of manufacturing companies, shopping centers, landmark establishments, and other points of interest that make it a prime address. It is home to industrial powerhouses like Laguna Technopark and Laguna International Industrial Park, as well as the largest public market hub in CALABARZON. Esteemed schools and colleges like De La Salle University - Laguna Campus and Brent International School Manila further enhance the city's appeal to new homeowners and investors.

4. Exciting activities are always taking place in the South.

Culture vultures in the South bask at two of Metro Manila’s top entertainment and leisure destinations: Solaire Resort and Newport World Resorts, known for staging world-class plays, musicals, ballet shows, and more. Outdoorsy types can also take advantage of the close proximity of Southwoods Golf and Country Club, while historical sites in Cavite and Laguna offer a fun yet informative experience to those in search of other activities to enjoy.

5. Dampa seafood and more food to enjoy.

Seafood lovers living in the South are in luck, as the area, particularly Parañaque, is a haven for those craving dampa-style seafood. The Dampa area, a fresh seafood market with accompanying restaurants, is just around the corner. Simply buy your seafood of choice and ask the chefs to cook it for you the way you like it.

Aside from this, nearby provinces also offer delectable dishes plus delicacies that everyone can enjoy. Famous Batangas Lomi, Laguna’s sought-after Buko Pie, and Cavite’s Bibingkoy are some of the favorites Southies are proud of.