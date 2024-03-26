Silverlush Development Group takes center stage in Worldbex 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Silverlush Development Group (SLDG), a rising realty, architecture and material solutions company, embraced center stage during the recently concluded WORLDBEX 2024.

SLDG’s booth at the ground level of SMX Convention Center seemed like a miniature of a classic architectural museum. Artistically designed by SLDG’s very own talented in-house architects, the booth highlighted the group’s exceptional catalogue, comprised of diverse and innovative design materials made available in the country.

In four days, SLDG was able to welcome thousands of guests in their booth. Two offerings that stood out for clients were Fora (Foam Ceramic) and Tezzo (Terrazzo).

Fora, SLDG’s modern and sustainable take on decorative blocks, uses discarded materials that are heated at a high temperature to form a fireproof, water-resistant ceramic material that comes in different profiles.

Tezzo, which is typically used for floors, walls and furniture, gives a nod to sustainability as it is formed through blending aggregates like stone, glass, quartz and recycled materials such as plastics, ceramics and porcelain. These elements combine to create a massive design selection available uniquely in SLDG’s Terrazzo line.

Another crowd favorite during the expo is Tabulosa—the resin sheet collection of SLDG. Specifically gaining the interest of many is the Fabricos Series, which features the traditional rattan weave or solihiya confined in high-quality resin to last longer than the traditional bare rattan material.

Over a thousand guests were also delighted by the limited-edition SLDG brand kits, which included a brochure that rounds up the best picks in their material library.

As a way of promoting sustainability, SLDG made use of recyclable materials to create functional and aesthetic ratan bags, cork keychains and paper fans to complete the kits, matching the highly aesthetic booth design.

(From left) SLDG assistant marketing manager Josiah Raphael Alfonso, assistant design manager Cherry Dara Redulla, senior assistant business development manager Maria Donna Mercado and design head Isabella Mari Pineda

WORLDBEX is known for its premier and world-class trade presentations, featuring unique offerings from local and international companies, including Silverlush Development Group.

For consultations and more information about Silverlush Development Group, visit its headquarter on the 30th Floor, IBM Plaza, Eastwood City, Quezon City, or its website at www.silverlush.shop.