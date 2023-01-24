Glaiza de Castro weds husbandÂ David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

^

Glaiza de Castro weds husband David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 12:54pm
Glaiza de Castro weds husband David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony
Composite image of Glaiza de Castro with her husband David Rainey and wedding entourage
Nice Print Photography

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro had a star-studded wedding as she exchanged vows once more with her husband, Irish businessman David Rainey, in a second celebration.

Glaiza and David had their initial "Game of Thrones"-inspired wedding in Northern Ireland back in October 2021, but opted to have another ceremony in the Philippines so that Glaiza's friends and family could be in attendance.

In fact last January 8, Glaiza's close friends held a surprise bridal shower for her in preparation for the ceremony, the first time the group had been together for a while.

The second wedding held in a beach in Botolan, Zambales was as regal as the first time around, with Glaiza wearing a modern Filipina gown designed by Jo Rubio paired with shoes by Jefferson Si.

In an Instagram post, Glaiza shared that the beachside wedding was inspired by the upcoming Flor de Mayo and Santacruzan festivities and wanted to pay homage to their heritages.

Fellow actress Angelica Panganiban was Glaiza's maid-of-honor, while good friends Alessandra de Rossi, Sheena Halili, Isabel Oli-Prats, Chynna Ortaleza, and Rochelle Pangilinan made up the entourage dressed in beige dresses from Zoo The Label.

Chynna's plus-one was her husband Kean Cipriano, while Maxene Magalona, Ketchup Eusebio, Kakai Bautista, and Gabby Eigenmann and his wife Apples Arizabal-Eigemann were also in attendance.

Glaiza's "Running Man Philippines" co-stars Kokoy de Santos, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar, Mikael Daez, and Ruru Madrid also attended the wedding, the latter two accompanied by their partners Megan Young and Bianca Umali, respectively.

