Cocoy at the center

OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton
September 24, 2022 | 12:00am
Cocoy at the center
The generous and fun-loving birthday celebrant Cocoy Cordoba.
Life of the party, brilliant interior designer, and beloved friend Cocoy Cordoba had a two-day birthday celebration at Cove Manila in Okada Manila in Parañaque City. Attended by his loyal and long-time friends from the business and social sectors, the unforgettable first party had the theme “Wickedly Wild” — characteristic of Cocoy’s fun-loving spirit — where the celebrant and his guests were garbed in all black, elegant and sassy outfits and encouraged to come in stylish masks. In keeping with the birthday boy’s verve and creativity, the guest with the least amount of clothing won the grand prize. Meanwhile, the second party was also one for the books where the man of the hour invited friends who were unable to attend the first night, children of his friends, and a group of basketball players who were all treated to a fun and entertaining night. Everyone enjoyed the refreshing cocktails, delicious cuisine, non-stop dancing, and exciting music at both parties.

