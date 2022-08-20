On a loving family and lasting friendships

Devoted parents Bryant and Eimee Cragun hosted an unforgettable get-together for their lovely daughter Camella and dashing son Dalan held at the chic Music Lounge of The Peak, the topnotch and well-known dining and music hotspot of five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The intimate affair was a despedida party for Camella, who is attending college at the prestigious Columbia University in New York City and a birthday-bienvenida party for Dalan, who flew in from Las Vegas together with his girlfriend, Ariel Julianna Grosfeld, who is visiting the country for the first time.

Attending the gathering were several of the Craguns’ good friends and well wishers. It was a wonderful commemoration of new beginnings, strengthened relationships, and love of family.

Jayelles’ Roselle Rebano, Maru Go, Chuchi Villar, and Merci Padolina.

The finest beauty of nature

DMark Beauty Corporation, led by its hardworking and inspiring CEO, beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, continues to advocate a responsible take on beauty and wellness by launching Puressentiel, an award-winning self-care brand from France.

Held at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club restaurant in Makati City, the event celebrated a much-awaited brand that is 100% plant-based with products made of pure essential oils.

Puressentiel champions a preventive and curative therapy based on essential oils with anti-viral, anti-allergy, and pain-relieving multi-functions made for everyday use by the whole family. The company is passionate about drawing on the very best of nature and using eco-friendly and responsible ways to make it accessible to everyone in its purest form.

DMark understands that as people’s lifestyles evolve, so does their daily care. The Puressentiel Afternoon Tea Party introduced a line of products that boast high-quality natural ingredients and are safe, efficient, and certified vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.

Hardworking and inspiring beauty-preneur: DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang is at the forefront of promoting beauty and wellness in a safe and organic way.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.