An outstanding businessman

The hardworking and well-respected. Wilcon Depot founder and chairman emeritus William Belo was recently recognized by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) as The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL) awardee for Accountancy, Business, and Management (Business) in an event held at the UST campus in Manila.

The outstanding businessman, who is also a UST alumnus, was recognized for his unyielding commitment to leadership, compassion for humanity, and high-quality service. These qualities have been acknowledged by the university as worthy of being conferred this year’s award.

Other awardees in attendance were Thomasian Family Award (Special Award) representative, UST Alumni Association Inc. president Prof. Evelyn Songco; William Belo; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Service to Humanity awardee Jeffrey Tarayao, MS; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Medicine awardee Prof. Ma. Minerva Calimag, MD, PhD; UST rector Very Rev. Fr. Richard Ang, OP, PhD; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Media and Entertainment awardee Crispin Maslog, PhD; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Health Allied awardee Dr. Saturnino Javier; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Music, Arts, Literature, and Design awardee Nemesio Miranda Jr.; Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Law and Justice awardee lawyer Nilo Divina, Ll. B. and Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Accountancy, Business, and Management (Management) awardee, outgoing Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez, MDE.

Congratulations, William, on this prestigious achievement!