One celebration for three beauties

(From left) Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, celebrators Beging Soriano, Yoli Ayson and Agile Zamora with your columnist

The beauteous and well-loved trio of Beging Soriano, Yoli Ayson and Agile Zamora was recently feted with a fun reunion filled with laughter and renewed connections.

Held at the Garden Pavilion of Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the celebrators, clad in stunning floral dresses, were surrounded by their longtime friends from the social and business sectors as they commemorated another chapter in their lives.

The unique and charming indoor-outdoor venue — one of Grand Hyatt Manila’s most sought-after locations for intimate gatherings — was exclusive and had an al fresco option, so everyone got to enjoy some fresh air as well.

The celebrators and their guests enjoyed an evening of delectable food, live music and fun dancing, and it was an unforgettable way to celebrate three lives filled with so much blessing and beauty.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected] Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.