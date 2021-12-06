



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Modern Living

                        
'100% Filipino-made': Pampanga furniture maker shares success story despite pandemic

                        

                        
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 6:09pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'100% Filipino-made': Pampanga furniture maker shares success story despite pandemic
"The pieces that we create at Genteel Home are 100% Filipino-made," said De Leon. "Every material is locally sourced, and every piece is crafted with love and built to last by talented Filipinos." 
Photo release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  Unique, artsy pieces of furniture effortlessly elevate not only aesthetic of one’s space, but also the overall mood and atmosphere of it. And Pampanga-based Genteel Home offers a bunch of inspired pieces for those who are always on the lookout for extraordinary home interiors. 



Katrina Blanca De Leon, principal designer and owner, recalled how the start of her shop was serendipitous.



In 2013, she was commissioned to design a furniture piece, which led her to find the right partners to start her first store. Eight years later, in 2021, serendipity combined with passion, talent, and hardwork led her to the opening of Genteel Home's first showroom. 



Upon entering the new showroom, guests will be greeted by a huge floor space that showcases thoughtfully and meticulously put-together pieces of bespoke furniture that paint a picture of cozy living rooms, elegant dining rooms, and stunning master bedrooms. 



De Leon shared that at Genteel Home, they don't just create art and furniture pieces that fill up space. 



"The pieces that we create at Genteel Home are 100% Filipino-made," said De Leon. "Every material is locally sourced, and every piece is crafted with love and built to last by talented Filipinos." 



On the far right of the showroom is a grand staircase that leads to the mezzanine where the offices and design studio are situated. 



Since its humble beginnings, the company's mission has always been to elevate the art of interior design and to provide a more personal and enjoyable furniture-making and design experience for its clientele. Their designs and creations reflect the personality of their clients and provide "The Genteel Experience."



The showroom is attached to a workshop where clients can watch how their commissioned pieces of furniture — from Solihiya sofas and chairs to side tables, bed frames, and other accent furniture in different styles and sizes -- are meticulously constructed by the skillful craftsmen of Pampanga. 



From a small team of seven, the company is now composed of senior and junior architects, engineers, and project managers that share the same passion and love for interior design and bespoke craftsmanship. 



"With our new home, we promise to create more high-quality pieces that are proudly Filipino-made," said De Leon. "We also hope to further contribute to our local furniture and interior design industry by working with more small and medium enterprises and skillful artists and craftsmen."


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FURNITURE
                                                      HOME
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 A whimsical fairytale
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
A whimsical fairytale


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Stylish and affable friends Marissa Fenton and Cocoy Cordoba hosted an unforgettably fun and whimsical gathering at Chef Jessie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The future is 10,000 MBPS
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
The future is 10,000 MBPS


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
We may be in different venues all at once, but we are still gathered here today, in one virtual room, made possible by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A hollistic approach to beauty and wellness
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
A hollistic approach to beauty and wellness


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
DMARK Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation, led by their CEO, the hardworking beautypreneur Nikki Tang, have always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ho-ho-home: 8 tips for luxurious Christmas home makeover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Ho-ho-home: 8 tips for luxurious Christmas home makeover


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
To make the upcoming holidays special even if you're just staying at home, spruce up and spice up your space if you feel like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Edna Vida & Nonoy Froilan: Dancing in the frame
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Edna Vida & Nonoy Froilan: Dancing in the frame


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
For the coming months, Conrad Manila has a special visual treat:  “Of Art and Wine:  Duets” is the latest edition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Going big and driving safe
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Going big and driving safe


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
I immediately liked the Maxus G10 when I saw it up close. It is a nine-seat van, and with its four rear captain seats, offers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with