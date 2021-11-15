Ho-ho-home: 8 tips for luxurious Christmas home makeover

To make the upcoming holidays special even if you're just staying at home, spruce up and spice up your space if you feel like a makeover is needed to enliven your everyday surroundings with these eight, doable makeover tips by decorator and home stylist Elle Uy.

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the home has become most people's refuge these days.

The year end is the time when people look for ways to give the past 12 months a fulfilling finish. This is where huge holiday sales come in, presenting them with the option to make life changes and improvements at desirable prices. Partnered with that, the two years people spent learning various things online have led to a more educated intellectual climate.

With the growing desire to make sustainable lifestyle choices for 2022, and the effort toward creating better indoor environments, Electrolux encourages more Filipino families to get started on building and experiencing a better, more sustainable home.

1. Upgrade your hardware and fixture.

Photo release A better kitchen relies on an easy and seamless cooking experience. Whether cooking an intimate dinner or a family full-course meal, shoppers can take advantage of all eight different cooking functions of the Electrolux UltimateTaste 700 Cooking Range with Induction Hob and 54L Electric Oven available in Lazada, Shopee, Anson’s, Abenson, Robinsons Appliances and Savers’ Appliances.

These may be tiny details but a change of color and model can update a whole space. Hardware is like your home's jewelry, Uy said in an RCBC statement sent to Philstar.com.



So before you start changing your furniture and spend more money, replace old or outdated hardware first. Pick out something in gold, silver, or black, especially for cabinet doors and drawer handles.

2. Add mood lighting.

Electrolux/Released The NutriFresh Inverter French Door Refrigerator was designed to complement premium ingredients.

Uy swears by this decorating hack. A good ambient light, like lamps in varying heights, will elevate the whole vibe of your space. Put table lamps and floor lamps in different areas of your room to instantly give it a cozy feel.

3. Long drapes create an illusion of a higher ceiling.

Putting floor-to-ceiling curtains gives that instant elegant look. Who wouldn't want that?

4. Add a mirror wall to make a room look larger.

Strategically placed mirrors can make small spaces appear bigger. These permanent fixtures also make for interesting and visually appealing decorative pieces.



If you live in a small apartment or condo with very few windows, having a mirror can break up wall space and add dimension to a tiny space. You can also add a large mirror in your bathroom, or bring in more reflective light to your bedroom by putting a mirror near the windows.

5. Repaint the walls or upgrade the wallpaper.

That wallpaper that you have been eyeing online can now have its space on your walls. If you want to have a total makeover, choose trendier colors like olive green, pale pink, and even turquoise to paint your wall with.



Uy said that if you just want to stick to basics and upgrade your space, then choose the right colors. Choose colors that will still complement your furniture to bring a visual balance.

6. Get busy by applying a fresh coat of paint on your outdated cabinets.

Before you click on the buy or save to cart button for that trendy acrylic side table or your own custom-made seat, you can just apply a fresh coat of paint on your existing ones. It will instantly transform the look of your bedroom or your kitchen.



Choose lighter colors to make a cramped kitchen look and feel bigger. Uy said white is a great choice if you want a more open and a more spacious feel to your room.

7. Harness that inner plantita in you by sprucing up your space with plants and flowers.

Electrolux/Released The 11kg/7kg UltimateCare 700 Washer Dryer available via Shopee, Lazada, Anson’s, Abenson, Robinsons Appliances. and Savers’ Appliances.

Did you know that having plants in your home can reduce the toxins in the air, as well as provide many aromatherapy benefits?



Since plants come in different colors, textures, and sizes, you can use them as versatile decor accessories. You can put them on top of your work desk, on open shelves, on the kitchen window, or on the floor.



Have extra bare or open space? Fill it up with fresh and vibrant plants instead of new appliances or pieces of furniture.



Pro tip: For small apartments and condo units, you can add floor plants that are two to three feet tall. If you have high ceilings, you can go for taller ones.

8. Get rid of clutter.

Electrolux/Released The PI92-6SGM Pure i9.2 vacuum cleaner's sleek design helps it maneuver in between chairs and tables, covering all corners so shoppers can come home to a fresh atmosphere every day.

It's time to spark that joy in you as one decluttering guru would say.



It goes without saying that it's a great tip to let go of unnecessary items. If something is prone to collecting dust, remove it. Put essentials and valuables in aesthetic and easily accessible storage boxes. Don't let the dust settle in; flex some muscles in between breaks and clean your space every day.

Holiday home essentials

Air sanitizer

Nolinebrain via Pixabay, Photo release The Aller Plasma Orion Series works in keeping spaces and the air indoors clean by providing continuous disinfection and odor control.

Ideal for different indoor space sizes, ranging from 30sqm to 150sqm, and is easy to install in various establishments, Aller Plasma sterilizers use innovative cold plasma technology to eliminate viruses (such as the Coronavirus, H1N1, and EV71), mold, bacteria, and odors in indoor spaces.

This cutting-edge technology makes use of plasma ions that work to clear the air and minimize the spread of infection by neutralizing bacteria, microbes, and viruses and breaking down their molecular structure, thus eliminating these before they even land on surfaces or are inhaled. These units are an important addition to air-conditioned and poorly-ventilated spaces, especially those where people spend all, if not most, of their time. As air sanitizers, the Orion Series works by disinfecting the air and surfaces within an area, benefiting businesses, especially when doing face-to-face transactions. For more information, see Allerplasma.com/orion-series.

All-in-one online streaming, free TV subscription

Photo release “With screen time going upward since the lockdown began, we want to encourage turning individual screen time to family screen time through streamwatching via the new Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home. “It has always been our mission to deliver innovative products and devices that elevate life at home for all Filipinos. With this latest addition to our portfolio, we hope to bring families together and turn shared moments at home into life enriching opportunities for each other.”

Let’s face it. The Internet has changed the way we consume content. We are no longer satisfied with our free TV access, but that doesn’t mean that we want to let go of it as well. Basically, we all want the best of both worlds—access to the millions of contents available online as well as the ones that local channels provide. But you can’t do that with your regular TV.

Or at least, you can’t before.

Turning your television into an Android TV is not only possible these days, it’s actually very easy to do. All you really need is the new Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV.

Regardless if you’re a K-drama addict, a big fan of Western TV shows, Pinoy rom-com junkie, or someone who can’t get enough of documentaries, this new entertainment box lets you access all your favorite international and local content for only P149 a month. Basically, it allows you to do all of the following:

1. Turn your TV into an Android TV: Each family member will now be able to choose and download any of the over 3.5 million available apps in the Google Playstore--giving them access to all of the content they offer, including those by YouTube, HBO Go, Viu, WeTV, iQiyi, and Discovery+.

2. Mirror your other device’s screens onto your TV: Globe Streamwatch’s built-in casting feature gives you the ability to project your phone, tablet or laptop screens onto your TV, giving you a more immersive viewing experience that you can share with the whole family.

3. Watch local free TV clearly: As if it couldn’t get any better, Globe Streamwatch also allows you to keep updated with important news and current events and enjoy your favorite local dramas and educational shows by channels such as ABS-CBN on A2Z, Knowledge Channel, GMA, at TV5 among many others.

4. Google Assistant: Take advantage of its voice command function so you can search for your favorite content while working out, preparing your favorite dishes, or whatever it is that you have to attend to.



All this comes for only P149 per month for 24 months charged to your Globe At Home bill. Every purchase of Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box also gives you premium subscription access to HBO GO, Viu Premium, WeTV VIP, and iQiyi and 12 months access to Discovery+. Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV is exclusively available for Globe At Home subscribers.

For virus-free laundry

Photo release A content creator showing her laundry using the Beko washing machine with SteamCure Hygiene+

Beko Pilipinas Corporation continues to rally behind the Filipino family in this pandemic by providing them with home appliance options that make their lives easier, healthier and safer. As such, the rand recently hosted a virtual event to reiterate its commitment to hygiene and sanitation and present products Filipino consumers could use during the pandemic and beyond that.

Having clean clothes, bed linens and towels that are free from viruses, bacteria, allergens and odor is very important these days and while doing the laundry is a laborious and time-consuming household chore, Beko’s washing machine with SteamCure Hygiene+ technology ensures better washing and cleaning performance. SteamCure Hygiene+ removes stains on clothing by releasing steam from the bottom of the washing machine’s drum, right before it even starts washing. This acts as a pre-treatment, which helps loosen stubborn stains, dirt and other gunk stuck in your garments.

As added protection for you and your family, SteamCure Hygiene+ technology also uses steam to get rid of -, bacteria and allergens so your garments are clean and safe to wear.

SteamCure Hygiene+ releases another batch of steam after the end of a wash cycle to help smooth out your clothes so there are no unsightly wrinkles and folds. This helps for easy ironing.

During the launch, celebrities like Dianne Medina, Kimpoy Feliciano and power couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez talked about how using Beko appliances such as the washing machine with SteamCure Hygiene+ technology and the Beko Heat Pump dryer are helping them in this pandemic.

“The reason why we dread washing our clothes is because admit it, washing clothes takes up so much time. So to help us out, we got the Beko washing machine,” TV personalities and celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez said.

“What I really like about this washing machine is that it has 15 wash programs so you can wash your shirts, downwear, outdoor clothes, and a lot more,” social media content creator Kimpoy Feliciano said.

“Beko continues to be a partner of the Filipino family in staying healthy as we provide them with the tools to clean their homes and keep and cook their good. We are proud that in the short time we have been present in the Philippine market, Filipino consumers trust us for their appliance needs because Beko’s products are efficient and affordable,” said Gurhan Gunal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation during the online press conference.

The brand is currently available in select All Home, Anson’s, Savers, Gidi Distribution, and Asian Home Appliance Center in Cebu, and in e-commerce partners: Lazada, Household Appliances Trading, hat.com.ph.