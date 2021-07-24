







































































 




   

   









Jewelmer dreams of serendipity
Ethereal and elemental: The Signature Collection invites you to a place of inner stillness and bliss. (Inset) Golden South Sea pearl enthusiasts can discover refined poetry and revel in the golden.
International luxury brand Jewelmer continues to set itself apart with the Signature Collection, which is a profound embodiment of the brand’s eloquence and artistry. Captured in the collection is the delicate harmony between Jewelmer’s pearl farm, humanity and, nature.



Drawing from the profound essence of the Jewelmer emblem, the Signature Collection illustrates the excellence inspired by Place Vend?me, home to the world’s finest jewelry craftsmanship, and of the marvelous world created by Jewelmer. Each charming design within this refined collection is reminiscent of pure serendipity, fusing elements of balance and optimism.



For more information, visit http://www.jewelmer.com, like them at http://www.facebook.com/jewelmer, or follow them on Instagram @jewelmer.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

