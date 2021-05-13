In photos: Spring-summer 2021 trends for the home

MANILA, Philippines — Soft and tonal neutrals with highlight on grays as it is named one of Pantone's colors of the year are expected to grace many homes for Spring-Summer 2021.

Bathed in these colors, many fixtures and pieces of furniture come with dual purpose — aesthetics and function.

Homes are now more than spaces for rest and relaxation; they are now spaces for work and recreation with the pandemic forcibly bringing the outdoors and workplaces indoors.

Among the many prevailing themes that various design magazines say are here for the season, there are three that are expected to grace most homes.

Design with purpose

Work from home has been the set-up for many. As such, spaces and nooks have been placed with pieces that could function both as a accent seat and storage or a convertible desk.

Crate & Barrel's Twist Rotating Desk can be converted into many forms. In its compact form, the table surfaces nest to create an office desk. When expanded, they part to become an expansive executive desk or angle as a corner desk. The drum-shaped hub has an integrated door that opens to a fixed shelf for storage. A bold approach to home office decor, the Twist desk is exclusive to the brand.

So much more than a storage bench, the Steen Grey Bench offers cushioned seating along with its striking modernist design. Upholstered in light grey, the bench floats on matte black legs that extend past the seat to secure a bolster at either end. The seat pops up to reveal storage space for blankets, pillows or throws.

New Neutrals

It’s a meeting of whites, earth tones, texture and light to create a sense of peace and a place for inspiration to flow freely.

Another Crate and Barrel exclusive, the Sonoran sofa is a contemporary classic. Its comfortable seat rests atop wooden sleigh legs to highlight the marriage of form and function. It is made of hardwood certified sustainable by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC).

Designed to be cozy yet modern, the Maar High-Backed Chair rises to the occasion with an exaggerated barrel back and a boxy, extra-thick seat cushion.

Feel-good texture

It's all layers of warmth bathed on neutrals. Nature's bounty is highlighted in this theme.

Graceful arcs hand-carved by skilled craftspeople texture a mango wood circle divided into two mirror halves in this accent piece, Dune Wall Art. The bleaching process brings out the rosy and grey tones of the wood, washing the diptych in warm, subtle color.

Crate and Barrel's Sands collection's signature grasscloth covering brings textural warmth and casual elegance to this clean-lined cabinet. A overlay of natural oak adds linear definition, creating the minimalist legs and a horizontal band that separates the upper and lower cabinets. The exclusive Sands cabinet provides roomy storage for media components, linens or clothing.

Each Sentina 6' Round Jute Braided Rug are unique due the its natural materials. The plaits show off the subtle color variations of the natural fiber and makes the piece ideal for entryways and other high-traffic areas.

Dyed white and fashioned into a rope-like material, the Blanca Natural/White Rope Basket's natural raffia fiber weaves this fresh take on the traditional basket. Molded rattan serves as a frame around which the snowy white raffia shapes the roomy round basket.

A cloth-like texture and a double dose of sheer blue glazes bring artisan style to the Maci Ceramic Kitchen Collection. Twice-dipped at an angle, the collection layers translucent blue over aqua for a watercolor effect that feels fresh and contemporary.