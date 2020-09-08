COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Engineering grad transforms old room with Japanese-inspired design
Viral before and after shots of a civil engineering graduate's room.
Sonder Evennys Agustin via Facebook, screen grab
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the coronavirus pandemic putting his plans to a halt, fresh civil engineering graduate Sonder Evennys Agustin decided to take on a Japanese-style makeover in his old room with the help of his family and friends.

Agustin said the renovation took around a month to finish.

 

 

The room’s focal point is its grandiose wallpaper based on the Japanese mural "The Great Wave of Kanagawa." 

 

 

An invisible feature that makes itself known are floating bookshelves, propping up "Guinness World Records" and "Ripley's Believe it or Not" books with concealed metal racks.

 

 

Another furniture highlighted in his renovation is the floating table, inspired by the design of woodworker John Malecki. 

 

 

“It was really unpleasant to sleep in it and that got me thinking if I can overhaul it to make it a cozy place where I can take a break from stress and worries,” Agustin explained in a vlog what motivated him to give his room a makeover.

Apart from the room renovation that went viral on social media, the 22-year-old makes several woodworks through his small furniture business.

CLEVER ENGINEERING PHILIPPINE INTERIOR DESIGN RENOVATION
Recommended
