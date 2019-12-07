ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger, Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation vice president Trish Ng, Vicky Amalingan Sales, Taguig City-Pateros 2nd District representative Lani Cayetano, Cherry and husband Federal Land, Inc. chairman Alfred Ty, Taguig City vice mayor Ricardo Cruz and Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri
Holidays at Grand Hyatt
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - December 7, 2019 - 12:00am

The most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived at Grand Hyatt Manila, the destination of choice for exciting events and celebrations as well as a lavish getaway. Under the seasoned leadership of Federal Land, Inc. chairman Alfred Ty, Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger and attended by the city’s highest officials, the luxury five-star hotel held its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, where hotel executives also reiterated Grand Hyatt Manila’s enduring commitment to promoting sustainability through its continuous partnership with local farmers and fisheries as well as joining the Green Monday movement. Gottfried Bogensperger also announced Grand Hyatt Manila’s partnership with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation and Nespresso to promote sustainability. The guests were also treated to a heavenly performance from the St. Paul College Pasig High School Chorale.

A meaningful bazaar

Maritess Pineda, Minda Pama, Velia Cruz, Rose Lazaro, Ningning De Ocampo, Catholic Women’s Club of the Philippines (CWC) president Nene Pe Lim, Rose Hugo and Evelyn Ranada

The Catholic Women’s Club of the Philippines (CWC), whose driving force is serving God by serving people, held its much-awaited annual bazaar called Casa y Jardin. Led by the hardworking and dedicated CWC president Nene Pe Lim together with Casa y Jardin Bazaar 2019 chair Nora Robles, the exciting yearly event sold various priceless and meaningful goods to raise funds for the club’s worthwhile causes. At the bazaar, shoppers acquired for themselves a variety of high-end products that would make the perfect holiday gifts for their loved ones. Not only were the guests able to purchase quality products, they were also able to support a meaningful and valuable cause. It’s a win-win for all.

A MEANINGFUL BAZAAR BONIFACIO LANDMARK REALTY GRAND HYATT MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Holidays at Grand Hyatt
By Johnny Litton | 2 hours ago
The most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived at Grand Hyatt Manila, the destination of choice for exciting events...
Modern Living
fb tw
7 days ago
Casa Bella moves to its own beautiful casa
By Tanya T. Lara | 7 days ago
Joseph and Stephanie Tay’s Casa Bella is now complemented by Fig & Vine flower shop and school, and an art school by...
Modern Living
fb tw
7 days ago
Mikee Romero’s (polo) field of dreams
By Lai S. Reyes | 7 days ago
His Royal Hotness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei is among the hottest athletes in the 30th SEA Games.
Modern Living
fb tw
7 days ago
Holiday cool at tha Henann Bohol
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
For families, government officials, businessmen, celebrities and other VIPs, there is no better way to celebrate the holidays...
Modern Living
fb tw
7 days ago
Holiday cool at tha Henann Bohol
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
For families, government officials, businessmen, celebrities and other VIPs, there is no better way to celebrate the holidays...
Modern Living
fb tw
10 days ago
#DreamHomeGoals: Interior design hacks for any budget and space
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
Here are “simple but powerful” tips from The Casa Collective guaranteed to take any home to new heights with little...
Modern Living
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with