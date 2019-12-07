Holidays at Grand Hyatt

The most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived at Grand Hyatt Manila, the destination of choice for exciting events and celebrations as well as a lavish getaway. Under the seasoned leadership of Federal Land, Inc. chairman Alfred Ty, Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger and attended by the city’s highest officials, the luxury five-star hotel held its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, where hotel executives also reiterated Grand Hyatt Manila’s enduring commitment to promoting sustainability through its continuous partnership with local farmers and fisheries as well as joining the Green Monday movement. Gottfried Bogensperger also announced Grand Hyatt Manila’s partnership with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation and Nespresso to promote sustainability. The guests were also treated to a heavenly performance from the St. Paul College Pasig High School Chorale.

A meaningful bazaar

Maritess Pineda, Minda Pama, Velia Cruz, Rose Lazaro, Ningning De Ocampo, Catholic Women’s Club of the Philippines (CWC) president Nene Pe Lim, Rose Hugo and Evelyn Ranada

The Catholic Women’s Club of the Philippines (CWC), whose driving force is serving God by serving people, held its much-awaited annual bazaar called Casa y Jardin. Led by the hardworking and dedicated CWC president Nene Pe Lim together with Casa y Jardin Bazaar 2019 chair Nora Robles, the exciting yearly event sold various priceless and meaningful goods to raise funds for the club’s worthwhile causes. At the bazaar, shoppers acquired for themselves a variety of high-end products that would make the perfect holiday gifts for their loved ones. Not only were the guests able to purchase quality products, they were also able to support a meaningful and valuable cause. It’s a win-win for all.