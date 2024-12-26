SM Skating Academy's learn to Skate program takes center stage

MANILA, Philippines — As the year winds down, excitement fills the air — not just from the holiday season, but heightened by the thrilling celebration of World Ice Skating Day (WISD), which took place on December 15. This global fete of gliding and spinning, and the pure joy of skating finds its perfect local companion in the Learn to Skate program, now officially part of the SM Skating Academy.

For years, the Learn to Skate program has served as the launchpad for aspiring skaters, from curious beginners to those dreaming of the spotlight. Heading into 2025, SM Skating Academy is elevating this transformative program through its partnership with the Philippine Skating Union (PHSU), ensuring participants receive not only fun-filled experiences but also world-class instruction.

The program features three specialized tracks: Figure Skating, Speed Skating and Ice Hockey, allowing participants to explore their passion and hone their skills in their chosen discipline. This eight-week guided program, priced at Php 4,500, is designed for group classes but also offers one-on-one sessions for skaters who prefer a more personalized approach.

Dedicated coach guides aspiring figure skaters, teaching them proper form and technique on the ice.

Whether you’re seeking a new way to stay active or simply looking to experience something magical, skating offers it all. Beyond the thrill, it helps improve balance, build confidence, and foster a sense of community among enthusiasts. The Learn to Skate program makes this world accessible to everyone, regardless of age or experience.

Guided by certified coaches, participants develop foundational skills in a structured and supportive environment. More than just learning to glide on ice, it’s an opportunity to discover a passion, unlock potential, and possibly take the first steps toward a competitive skating career.

“We’re excited to launch the SM Skating Academy, where skaters of all levels can learn, grow, and have fun on the ice! With our coaches and programs, it’s the perfect place to start your skating journey or take your skills to the next level. Together, we're shaping the next generation of Filipino athletes who will shine on the ice and inspire the nation,” said Nikki Cheng, president of the Philippine Skating Union.

To enroll, simply send an email to smlearntoskate@gmail.com with the student’s name, age, preferred branch locations in SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall and SM Seaside City Cebu. Our team will guide you through the next steps to get started on your skating journey!

Embrace the magic of the season and let the ice be your stage with the Learn to Skate program!

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.