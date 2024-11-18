For this Grab passenger princess, it’s the little things that matter

Grab has been Bernard's constant companion, which serves him well in his day job and his business.

MANILA, Philippines — Most sales account managers can be seen driving around the Metro. Bernard Decloedt, however, is a certified “passenger princess.” A dedicated digital accounts manager at Philstar.com, he prefers the comfort of a ride over the stress of fighting the traffic every day.

For eight years now, Grab has been his constant companion, which serves him well in his day job and his adobo business, Adobee. Whether it’s important visits and meetings with his clients or grocery runs, it’s his go-to ride-hailing app when traditional commuting means extra hassle.

Recently, Bernard attended his high school homecoming in Marikina City. Thanks to his Grab driver, Kuya Noe, everything went smoothly. It was an extraordinary ride. If it were a customer service call, he would have asked for Kuya Noe’s manager to commend him for a job well done.

From the moment he stepped into the vehicle, Bernard, who admits to being very meticulous, was impressed.

“Kuya Noe had everything prepared. There was hand sanitizer readily available, and he even offered me his phone charger,” he recalled.

Concerned about traffic, Kuya Noe didn’t want his passengers to be late. He expertly looked for a better route, making sure that Bernard would arrive on time. He was so cordial, which made his passenger feel both relaxed and valued.

As a business person, Bernard appreciates Grab drivers who go the extra mile .

“It’s the little things that matter, like getting sukli back after a ride or getting the air conditioning adjusted,” he beamed, reflecting on the small gestures that enhance the overall experience.

Bernard also sees Grab as more than just a convenient way to travel. “I like GrabShare because it's economical and it gives me more chances meet new acquaintances and friends,” he said, sharing his favorite GrabCar feature. Each ride opens up opportunities for connection, turning mundane commutes into delightful encounters.

The sales professional also expressed his appreciation for Grab's Share Your Ride feature, which provides peace of mind for him and his loved ones through a live tracking link of his whereabouts.

Over the years, Bernard has encountered a variety of Grab drivers, including some who share their side-hustle stories during rides. “I’ve met drivers with kalakal or goodies for sale. They’re always full of surprises and they inspire me to continue working toward my dreams,” he shared.

Bernard is an extrovert and loves talking to people, and he feels grateful for drivers who are willing to share their own stories. His wonderful Grab experience with Kuya Noe stands out among his many rides.

“He was genuinely kind, even stopping at a convenience store so I could break my P1,000 bill without hesitation,” he noted.

Such interactions remind Bernard that each ride can lead to meaningful connections, and so, he offers this advice to new Grab users:

“Embrace the experience! Grab is incredibly useful for those like me who prefer to sit back and relax. Most drivers are personable and truly enhance your journey.” Bernard salutes his favorite drivers with a five-star rating on the app, noting their top-notch service and passenger accommodation.

For Bernard, each ride is more than just a trip from point A to point B. It’s an opportunity to connect, share stories, and find a sense of community amid the everyday hustle of city life. He encourages others to book a Grab for their next adventure, confident they, too, will discover joy in these simple yet memorable moments.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Grab. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.