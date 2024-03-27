Prince William 'helpless, scared' after Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greet members of the public following a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales on September 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Prince William of Wales feels "helpless and scared" upon learning that Princess Kate Middleton has cancer.

According to a US Magazine report , William has been asking members of the royal family to fill in for him so he can be present for Kate at home.

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” said the magazine's first source.

“He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

The source also said that the children are trying to cope with what's happening to their family.

“They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” the source said.

Before announcing the news to the public, William and Kate discussed it first with their children.

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for Easter break,” explained the second source, “so they could have time to process it before the whole world was talking about it.”

Kate recently revealed that she has cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” Kate said.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

RELATED: Catherine 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement