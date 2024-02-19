Derek Ramsay’s ex Joanne Villablanca marries high school admirer, happy for Ellen

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness trainer Joanne Villablanca, actor Derek Ramsay’s girlfriend of four years, has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend in a private ceremony early this month.

In an Instagram post, Joanne shared her wedding video, where her husband revealed that she was his high school crush.

“Si Jo was my high school crush. So I saw her walking, I think, sa may bus station namin. Sabi ko, ‘Holy S-! That girl’s gorgeous’,” Joanne’s husband recalled.

“Parang never n’ya ko kinausap. Parang just a ‘hi,’ ‘hello,’ that’s it,” Joanne added in the video.

Thirteen years ago, Joanne and her husband went on an out-of-town outing together with common friends. From afar, Joanne realized how cute the guy was.

From there, the two got to know each other more, and after a few years, got married with a reception in the scenic Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club.

“I don’t know if I can say he’s a perfect guy, but he’s the perfect guy for me,” Joanne said in the video.

“From high school crush to lifelong pals, Joanne and Gage have a bond that’s stood strong. They just click in the best way. Who knew back in the day their lives would intertwine so beautifully? Unexpectedly, their paths would serendipitously cross and lead them to this beautiful journey together. Now, stepping into a new adventure, it’s not just Joanne and Gage; it’s an ‘us.’ They are each other’s safe space, the home, the ‘finally’,” the video’s description reads.

A few days before she got married, Joanne shared to Philstar.com and select press that she and Derek are in good terms and she wishes happiness for her ex-boyfriend and his wife Ellen Adarna.

“You know, I haven’t seen him for the longest time,” Joanne told Philstar.com at the opening of Watsons’ first ever Health and Wellness Expo in SM Mega Trade Hall.

“Five years pa ata ‘yun,” she noted. According to reports, Joanne and Derek broke up five years ago after dating for four years.

“I’m happy for him and Ellen. I haven’t seen him for the longest time.”

Reports also said that Joanne was Derek’s second-longest relationship, just like Solenn Heussaff, who Derek also reportedly dated for four years. According to reports, his longest relationship so far was with Angelica Panganiban, for six years. Solenn is now married to businessman and content creator Nico Bolzico, while Angelica also just recently got hitched to businessman Gregg Homan.

When asked for advice for those who want to move on from a breakup, Joanne simply said: “Hindi ako magaling sumagot sa ganyan! I don’t know!” — Video by Deni Bernardo