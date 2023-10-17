Empowering children of the future: Tang showcases kids’ brilliance through ‘Yan ang Isip-bata Movement

MANILA, Philippines — As a brand for families, Tang seeks to be the voice of children, and aims to prepare kids for a better future.

The initial release of the advocacy campaign centered around the call to action: “Baguhin natin ang ibig sabihin ng isip-bata.” This initiative aims to combat the negative association of the term with individuals being immature and unreliable.

Much has been said and done throughout Tang’s efforts to change the negative connotation of the term “isip-bata” as a whole. However, sparking the movement wasn’t so simple—as the term’s 91% of conversations online were negative.

The brand released a film that highlights the existing stigma around being “isip-bata” and how it is negatively used in society today. It also featured Grade 6 student Jade Go Patawaran and her exceptional invention, a flood detection device, stressing that children can make a positive impact within their communities.

Changing the meaning of being “isip-bata” needed efforts beyond planting a seed in the minds of many. Therefore, Tang still needed to relay the excellence of local kids today.

In doing so, the brand organized the first-ever Tang Kidnovator camp last October 7, at Novotel Manila Araneta City—bringing together 36 young and talented kids from the metro who were tasked to utilize Tang packs and address the lack of electricity in schools.

Students, parents and teachers all had a blast as participating kids ultimately crafted and presented their own brilliant inventions after learning from an esteemed panel of experts.

With hopes of driving positive change from the public, negative comments about the term “isip-bata” were flashed on different billboards across EDSA—encouraging the public to change the term by sharing positive comments and stories about being isip-bata on Facebook.

Since then, positive comments written by social media users have now flashed across the same billboard locations. This successfully showcased the public’s response to changing the term, along with Tang’s commitment to pushing their advocacy for children.

To give the public an in-depth view of why being isip-bata entails being creative and bright, Tang launched the ‘Yan Ang Isip Bata Exhibit on October 9, at the activity center of Ayala Malls Trinoma.

Different advocates and celebrities such as Melai and Mela Francisco, Janina Vela, Mela Habijan, Eleanor Pinggu, Hannah Arnold and Zeeka Arboleda were all present at the exhibit’s launch.

These personalities embodied their own take on being isip-bata through some of their social media posts on the advocacy campaign. However, their presence surely wasn’t limited to the online space as they gleefully interacted with various mall-goers during the exhibit.

The exhibit went above and beyond in showcasing the brilliant hearts and minds of young kids in the country, as the three deserving winners of Tang’s first-ever Kidnovator Camp had their inventions displayed.

The third placers were Jameela Caborda, Jude Isaac James, John Victorio Jr. and Luigi Suanson, with their dual and portable generator using solar and wind energy.

Meanwhile, Hisham Narag, Shaina Rain Villanueva, Philip Miguel Modelo and Jaeden Grant Beraquit, earned the honors of second place with their invention—a mini windmill with recycled Tang fans.

Of course, kidnovators Jeanine Faith Refran, Jasmine Gimoro, Jindrich Queen Naome Bernabe and John Raine Pablo took a massive spotlight as grand winners of Tang’s first-ever Kidnovator Camp with their invention—a salt water, magnesium and carbon-based lamp.

Other impactful inventions in human history made by kids were also featured, together with campaign face Jade Go Patawaran and her water flood detection device.

It surely wasn’t the run-of-the-mill observation space. Moreover, the ‘Yan Ang Isip Bata exhibit featured unique displays and inventions by kids such as swim fins, braille, a television and Christmas lights.

In addition, there was a section where visitors could place their positive comments on being isip-bata after going through the exhibit proper. The overall feedback from the exhibit was met with positivity from its visitors, as mallgoers were actively interested and overjoyed with each of the inventions made by kids.

With the exhibit open until Sunday, October 15, Tang Philippines invites the public to visit and join the brand’s movement.

The value of the Yan Ang Isip-Bata movement goes well beyond plainly showing useful inventions throughout this generation. Instead, it makes us realize that every child should have the confidence to dream and be who they want to be.

