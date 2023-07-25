Does my child have an eye problem? Doctor Sarabia answers all eye health FAQs

CAINTA, Philippines — You have a hunch that your child has an eye problem. He or she squints a lot and sometimes seems to be struggling to see clearly.

But you are not sure. Determining whether a child has or has no eye problem can be quite challenging, mainly because children do not necessarily know what the normal visual baseline is and therefore may not be able to express that there is something wrong with their vision. So their visual problems are either left untreated or managed very late.

Since you cannot rely on your child to tell you that he has an eye problem, it is important for you to be very observant so that you get to pick up the little clues that tell you something is wrong when they finally manifest themselves. The telltale signs are if he squints a lot, rubs his eyes often, tears up excessively at times, sits too close to a TV to watch his favorite show, complains of headaches and difficulty reading.

If any of these symptoms are present, take that to mean that you need to bring your child to an ophthalmologist. He should be able to provide comprehensive eye care diagnosis and management.

Dr. Eduardo Sarabia, Chairperson of Makati Medical Center’s Department of Ophthalmology, answers some of the most Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding poor eyesight in kids, and what parents can do to address this important health issue.

What are common eyesight problems among kids?

Eduardo V. Sarabia (EVS): "Near-sightedness (myopia), far-sightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism (the imperfect curvature of the cornea) are types of refractive errors that cause images to be blurred. This can be managed with simple eyeglasses, which greatly improve the quality of vision.

"Strabismus is a condition wherein one or both eyes turn in or out. This misalignment of the eyes manifests as either crossed eyes or walled eyes, often resulting in doubling of vision. If detected early, this can be managed with eyeglasses, sometimes using special prismatic lenses to make the eyes align normally. Surgery can also be offered to mechanically reposition the eyes, but is usually reserved in more advanced cases.

"Amblyopia refers to the failure of the eye to achieve normal visual acuity in spite of the best attempts to correct it. This is commonly known as 'Lazy Eye,' because the brain only receives visual input from one good eye and no contribution from the amblyopic eye. This visual development disorder begins during infancy or early childhood and progresses often due to a failure in correcting another eye problem, such as strabismus, high grade difference between the two eyes, or congenital cataracts."

At what age can a child have poor eyesight?

EVS: "Poor eyesight can start at any age. They can be as young as newborns and babies, especially if they come from a family with a history of eye problems. Routine eye health screenings are part of an infant’s checkup, as well as checkups among children aged three years old and up."

How is poor eyesight diagnosed?

EVS: "An ophthalmologist will conduct a variety of examinations to assess eyesight. These include but are not limited to visual acuity testing (using age-appropriate eye charts to check if a child can see at various distances), refractive assessment (to see if vision can be corrected with eye glasses), pupillary light reflex testing (to gauge if their pupils are responding properly) and fundus examination (which may include dilation of the eye to examine the retina and optic nerve)."

What is the treatment for poor eyesight?

EVS: "It is important to note that not all blurring of vision can be managed with just eyeglasses. Specific treatment depends on the specific condition and can include a combination of different corrective techniques. These can include anything from eyeglasses, eye exercises, contact lenses, eye patching, medical therapy, lasers surgery and a host of surgical options. Your ophthalmologist can recommend the best course of treatment for your child’s eyesight, so it is imperative to regularly check-up with your Ophthalmologist to ensure the best for your child’s bright future."

What if my child does not want to wear glasses?

EVS: "Make wearing glasses a pleasant and fun experience for your child by letting him choose a frame that is cute and comfortable to wear. More importantly, assure him that he looks wonderful with glasses and this helpful tool can help him in school, during playtime, and sports."

