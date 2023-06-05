Japanese-standard health center using AI opens in BGC

As health partner offering Japanese-standard services, the new diagnostic and preventive care center provides a lineup of comprehensive tests that include brain exams (MRI/MRA), full body exams (CT scan), digestive scans (ultrasound and endoscopy), women's exams (mammography and ultrasound), among other medical check-ups.

MANILA, Philippines — After 12 years in Lasik treatments and eye care, including cataract removal, Shinagawa Lasik & Aesthetics saw the opportunity to expand into preventive care with its new Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center.

Focusing in diagnostics through a unique approach employing artificial intelligence (AI) technology through Fuji machines that show the clearest images, as well as ultrasound equipment that reduces radiation exposure by half, Shinagawa creates a synergy all over the world.

As health partner offering Japanese-standard services, the new diagnostic and preventive care center provides a lineup of comprehensive tests that include brain exams (MRI/MRA), full body exams (CT scan), digestive scans (ultrasound and endoscopy), women's exams (mammography and ultrasound), among other medical check-ups.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed people's mindsets when it comes to healthcare. Filipinos, for example, are now more conscious of their wellbeing by embracing the benefits of preventive healthcare. We saw this as an opportunity to offer more services in addition to our existing eye and aesthetics services.

"With our globally-competitive medical experts and state-of-the-art technology, we can assure all in giving only the best healthcare services. Early detection of illnesses allows patients more time to seek effective medicines or procedures that can ultimately lessen or cure their symptoms. To quote a famous adage, 'an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure,'" elucidated Shinagawa Philippines president Masako Uemori.

During a walk-through at the 8th floor facility, the media learned that MRI machines are usually built on lower floors of a building because of the machine's weight. But at the facility, their MRI 5300 machines are light-weight and the first-ever equipment to be almost helium-free. Helium is vital in every MRI machine, yet the facility's Philips machine only uses seven liters of helium to help the environment. And because it's lightweight, it was possible for it to be on a higher floor. Such a vital modality in healthcare imaging also maximizes a patients time inside the tunnel for five minutes to lessen the anxiety they'd be feeling while undergoing the test.

"Our 23rd facility can accommodate 150 patients per day. We will be offering our Japanese-standard HMO services to the corporate set, where they go on a once-a-year consultation. Our packages start at P 5,000 going up. We have an in-house lab so you get the results on the same day. This goes for all computerized tomography (CT) scans, MRI, brain tests, fat analyses, ultrasound and X-ray tests. It's our commitment to provide high quality and world-class healthcare accessible for individuals and organizations through HMO partnerships," continued Uemori.

Open daily, except Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center is located at the 8th and 23rd floors of the Ore Central Tower at the corner of 9th and 31st Streets of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Interested patients may visit their website, www.shinagawa-healthcare.ph.