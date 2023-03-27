^

Health And Family

#Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. It’s not just a personality, it’s a lifestyle.

Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 4:40pm
#Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. Itâ€™s not just a personality, itâ€™s a lifestyle.
There’s more room to enjoy moments and memories when your toothbrush is loved by #Brushaholics everywhere. You won’t get enough of brushing your teeth once you’ve met the winning soundtrack for your oral care.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2023 has only entered its third month, but why does it feel like six months have passed already? People noticed themselves running on autopilot, with repeated routines that feel like being stuck with a boring song on loop.

When life’s soundtrack demands a revamp, you need to put on something upbeat to get your heart racing with the drive to make every day better.

Take it from Raf Syndiangco, who carries his Colgate toothbrush during both mundane moments and extraordinary memories.

There’s no moment of worry for a #Brushaholic armed with the toothbrush that makes you want to dance in glee. Anytime, anywhere.

Because it’s never too late to embody a New Year, New You mindset, especially when you have that fresh clean feeling every time you brush your teeth in the morning.

Check out an instant mood booster from Bea Muñoz: The Colgate Cushion Clean.

The premium beauty-themed toothbrush holds seven times more bristle power while keeping a gentle touch for a thorough clean done in style. No matter how packed her schedule is, she can always sneak in a brushing session to bring the happy vibes in, anytime, anywhere.

Every day can be more exciting when you live your life like Janica Buhain, making sure her Colgate toothbrush is by her side as she goes through her daily tasks.

The Colgate Cushion Clean debunks the myth that thorough clean has to be rough. The stylish and pastel-colored bristles are unbelievably gentle despite the greater density, giving this beauty-themed brush the much-deserved stamp of approval. With bristles so comfortable, it’s no wonder why Janica would bring it anytime, anywhere as well.

There’s no way bacteria can get in the way of a #Brushaholic-approved superior clean. Kevin Ty can sport a killer smile anytime, anywhere because aside from Colgate Cushion Clean, he also brings the Colgate SlimSoft Charcoal with him.

With its bacteria-fighting power, this toothbrush gives the clean that every #Brushaholic craves.

Tatyana Austria knows this so well, able to walk with confidence anytime and anywhere she goes. Oral care is sexy with the Colgate toothbrush in her everyday carry.

Every smile is extraordinary when you’re a #Brushaholic. Say goodbye to autopilot feels because your everyday routine is extra amazing when you manifest a great day with your Colgate toothbrush!

After all, if you’re a #Brushaholic like Neo Rivera, top-tier hygiene makes a top-tier mindset for the day.

There’s more room to enjoy moments and memories when your toothbrush is loved by #Brushaholics everywhere. You won’t get enough of brushing your teeth once you’ve met the winning soundtrack for your oral care. Make every song a #Brushaholic bop with your favorite Colgate toothbrush.

Trends come and go, but the #Brushaholic way of life is here to stay and slay. Come sit with us.

 

Shop Colgate Cushion Clean and Colgate Slim Soft Charcoal here.

COLGATE

ORAL HEALTHCARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
#Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. It&rsquo;s not just a personality, it&rsquo;s a lifestyle.
Sponsored
1 hour ago

#Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. It’s not just a personality, it’s a lifestyle.

1 hour ago
When life’s soundtrack demands a revamp, you need to put on something upbeat to get your heart racing with the drive...
Health And Family
fbtw
Is there such a thing as healthy aging?
6 hours ago

Is there such a thing as healthy aging?

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
A geriatrician shares tips on how one can achieve healthy aging.
Health And Family
fbtw
Ina Raymundo becomes Entrasol's new ambassador, joins Kuya Kim in &lsquo;SOL community'
9 hours ago

Ina Raymundo becomes Entrasol's new ambassador, joins Kuya Kim in ‘SOL community'

9 hours ago
Entrasol Platinum with PROCARE proudly welcomes the newest addition to the SOLcommunity, celebrity Ina Raymundo.
Health And Family
fbtw
Parenting expert offers tips on post-pandemic communication with kids
1 day ago

Parenting expert offers tips on post-pandemic communication with kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Education training and solutions provider Xepto Education and Parents for Education Foundation (PAREF) Schools invited author,...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Break-ups suck': N. Zealand campaign comforts forlorn youth
2 days ago

'Break-ups suck': N. Zealand campaign comforts forlorn youth

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The New Zealand government's novel "Love Better" campaign offers advice and support about what to do when the romance ends,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Lotlot de Leon finally meets biological father
3 days ago

Lotlot de Leon finally meets biological father

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Lotlot de Leon has reunited with her biological father in time for her birthday. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with