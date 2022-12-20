Help for creaky joints

Joint pains can also be caused by repetitive use, in sports or certain tasks at work.

MANILA, Philippines — Joints are essential to movement. They allow us to do a wide range of actions — from basic ones, like walking, typing on our phones and laptops, to the more complicated, like dancing and playing sports. That’s the good news.

The bad news is, our joints deteriorate through time. They suffer wear and tear, and make our ankles, wrist and knees ache. Repetitive actions, like typing in computers and sports also hurt joints. That’s when our ankles, wrist and knees feel aches and pains.

Here are common conditions that make us say, or scream, “Ouch!” LifeFood, the natural food supplement brand of Unilab, lists down some of the common conditions that could be making our joints creak and ache.

Osteoarthritis. Age can bring joint discomfort, especially in weight-bearing areas like hips and knees. Age makes the gel-like protective cartilage that helps support and cushion joints and bones break from constant wear and tear.

Gout. This painful condition occurs when uric acid crystals deposit in the joint space. It also causes damage and inflammation.

Old injuries. These injuries, like fractures, lacerations and contusions especially in tendons, ligaments and bones, can cause joint pain which can turn chronic.

Joint trauma can change its biomechanics and structure, making it more prone to increased wear and tear compared to its non-injured counterpart.

“Whatever the cause of joint pain there is usually inflammation involved. That’s what causes the pain. Inflammation is our body’s natural response to injury or infection, it’s part of the healing process. Unfortunately, it can become chronic and when that happens it starts to cause damage instead,” Dr. Eca Lorenzo explained. “We can curb chronic inflammation by living a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, and following a diet that’s loaded with colorful fruits, vegetables and whole grains that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants.”

She added those whose joints hurt can turn to turmeric or luyang dilaw. Lorenzo stated that turmeric has the chemical curcumin, which research shows treats inflammation. It also reduces joint pain and swelling.

“Various studies have shown that it benefits those with diseases caused by some sort of inflammation like arthritis,” Lorenzo pointed out.

