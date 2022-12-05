^

'One day at a time': Sunshine Dizon diagnosed with PTSD, depression

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 4:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Dizon said that she wants to free herself from stigma as she revealed that she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, panic attacks and abandonment issues. 

The actress posted on Instagram last Saturday about her condition that came with a photo of the medicines she was taking. 

"And since I'm here alone feeling overwhelmed guess its time to admit what I’ve been going through recently. Diagnosed with PTSD, Depression, Panic attacks, Abandonement issues and thats just skimming the surface," she wrote as she listed down the specific medications she has been taking. 

"You may ask why now? Only because I want to free myself from the stigma. There’s nothing wrong to ask for help. I know it’s very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time," Sunshine assured herself. 

Her close friends, including "Encantadia" co-stars Iza Calzado and Karylle, left encouraging comments on her post. 

She had another health-related post on the same day. The photo showed the lower portion of her body, with her hand injected with dextrose while lying on a hospital bed. 

She started her post hoping that she had not fallen sick yet again with COVID-19. 

Her following words revealed her sentiments about turning 40 next year and her realizations and regrets. 

"Realizations, some people will love you enough to move mountains just to be with you, and some will have lame excuses because you are not and will never be their priority," Sunshine wrote. 

"Im turning 40 next year I have so many regrets but, I don’t know how to go back to where I used to be, this not about work this about life altering decisions. Laying in a hospital bed alone at 3am, I ask my self was it all really worth it? I may never now the answers but I pray to God that I can let go of all my baggages, hurt and guilt. Finally find someone who will sleep beside me in this small hospital bed till I fall asleep. #mytwocents," she ended. 

