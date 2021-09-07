Divorce in the Philippines? Sunshine Dizon reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sunshine Dizon expressed her support for the divorce bill pending in Congress.

During the virtual press conference for her upcoming teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” Philstar.com asked Sunshine what’s her take on divorce.

"Napaka-plastic ko naman kung sasabihin ko na marriage is forever kasi hindi naman totoo for me. Gusto ko 'yung divorce kasi it’s normal for people to fall out of love. That is part of life, so bakit natin hindi bibigyan ng pagkakataon yung mga tao na gusto mag-start anew?" Sunshine said.

Sunshine and her husband got separated last 2016.

"Kailangan ba talagang meron parati na psychological reason or something drastic na dahilan para maghiwalay ang dalawang tao? Minsan talagang hindi na sila para sa isa’t isa," she said.

"I hope the law will push through regarding divorce here in the Philippines so that magkaroon naman ng freedom yung mga tao para magmahal at magsimula ulit."

Sunshine stars in her first ABS-CBN TV series “Marry Me, Marry You" that premieres this September 13 at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5.