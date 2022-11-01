Martin Nievera proud of son with autism

MANILA, Philippines — “Concert King” Martin Nievera shared his love and his fears for his son, Santino, who is living with autism spectrum disorder.

In an episode of ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay,” Martin said he is proud of Santino but at the same time scared because he is not going to be here forever.

"When he’s on his own, who's gonna translate? Who’s gonna tell people — not apologize — 'Ang ibig niya sabihin gutom siya. Sorry, medyo in love siya sa mga mermaid.' Why? Why does my son, 16-year-old boy, 6 foot [tall], why does he likes mermaids?” he said.

Santino is his son with former partner Katrina Ojeda. He has two other sons, Ram and Robin, with ex-wife, singer Pops Fernandez.

"Don't make fun of them. Jump in the water, look for the mermaid. They exist. There’s magic in their world and we don't know how to handle it until it happens to you. And it's happening to me and I love it. I love this child," he added.



The seasoned singer said that his son changed his perspective in life.

"Nagbago talaga 'yung buhay ko. Everything I’ve lived for, everything I do in life. It's nothing compared to the challenges that Santino will be going through forever. Sa lahat ng mga batang nasa spectrum, it's going to be a challenge talaga,” he said.

"And being the father that I am, which is never around, that kind of father, mahirap to instill in Santino, to teach him what I think the world should look like. May illusion na sila. I think they know what the world looks like through their eyes. Sana we can see the world through the eyes of an autistic child because there’s magic there, there’s hope there," he added.

Martin recalled incidents in the past when Santino would get attention for flapping his hands or when his son had fits in public. The singer said he used to apologize and explain his son's condition, but he now has learned not to do it.

"I'm the 'Concert King.' It's not supposed to happen to me. If this can happen to me, this can happen to anyone," he said. "All we can do is pick up the mess. Never mind what people think. This is a life-long, forever condition. So, we have to learn to live with it and not apologize for it. And that's what I've learned. I've stopped apologizing."

He pointed out that everyone's child is special, saying it to the three hosts, Regine Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal. He stressed that children with autism need to feel that there will always be someone there for them. He also reminded the parents to stop blaming themselves for their child's situation.

"Stop making apologies. There's nothing to be sorry for. Stop blaming yourself for the situation that he's in. Just be there. Be present even when you're not physically there," Martin said. —Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

