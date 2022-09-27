^

Health And Family

EPCALM marks World Leukemia Awareness Month

Sunny Ku - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Wear an orange ribbon to support blood cancer warriors, laud the survivors, honor the taken, and to never give up hope.
STAR/ File

The Erwin P. Cabanag Adult Leukemia Ministries (EPCALM) marks the “World Leukemia Awareness Month (WLAM)” this September to create awareness on the disease.

Statistics from the Department of Health (DOH)  showed that leukemia is among the top five  killer cancers in the country.

September is also designated Blood Cancer Awareness Month. It is a focused time for patients, advocates and supporters to come together to create awareness and mindfulness of the different types of blood cancers --  leukemia,  lymphoma  and multiple myeloma -- as well as the many support groups willing to help.

EPCALM, a non-profit organization and the country’s first and only adult leukemia foundation, adheres to a three-pronged, resource-based approach in reaching out to adult leukemia patients:

• Resource of time. Volunteers can serve as prayer warriors, or as part of the foundation’s manpower support.

• Resource of finances. Individuals and organizations can make donations to support patients’ needs.

• Resource of expertise. Experts in different fields can lend their know-how in medical work, caregiving, counseling, even livelihood generation to help patients and their families.

“Concert King” Martin Nievera, and “King of Talk” Boy Abunda are EPCALM’s Goodwill Ambassadors, who generously share their talent  to not only spread awareness, but to encourage people to join the Hope for Leukemia campaign, and be part of the healing journey of the underprivileged in health and finances.

Nievera and Abunda are now joined by other celebrity advocates such as Pops Fernandez, Anne Curtis, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Tirso Cruz III, Kuh Ledesma, Vina Morales, Angel Aquino, Shamaine Buencamino, Heart Evangelista, Tirso Cruz III, Top Suzara, Michael V, and Rovilson Fernandez.

The other EPCALM supporters are  Jonalyn Lim, Linda Ley, Pinky Antonio, Nikki Tang, Shiela Romero, Fely Simpson, and Sunny Vergara.

It takes a village to journey with people with blood cancer. Family support is crucial to the journey.

Collaboration, Synergy

Cancer advocacy groups abound now, all with the same noble goal to help, under the banner of Hope, to improve the chances of a good outcome, and reduce stress levels in both patient and their families.  Caring for anyone with a life-threatening illness can be daunting.

If you are taking care of a husband, wife or another family member with blood cancer, you probably asked yourself these  questions: Do I know what I really need to know about this disease? How can I best help and get help and what exactly should I do?  Where can we get support? Is there hope for recovery?

EPCALM has partnered with Lymphoma Philippines and The CAREWELL Community to represent  all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable and coordinated care. This  collaboration was made official during the observance of World Lymphoma Day last Sept. 17, via an online event.

In commemoration of WLAM, everyone is encouraged to wearing an orange ribbon, which is a symbol of Hope, to support the warriors, laud the survivors, honor the taken, and to never give up hope.

The orange ribbon is used worldwide to promote the campaign to raise awareness on leukemia. It is meant to convey not only hope, but also courage and faith —important weapons in the healing journey.

DOH

EPCALM
Philstar
Recommended
