Kris Aquino seeks 'right treatment' amid diagnoses of more autoimmune diseases

MANILA, Philippines — Ballsy Aquino-Cruz has given new updates regarding the health condition of her sister, Queen of All Media Kris Aquino, as the latter suffers a minor setback in her recovery.

Speaking to non-governmental organization Banyuhay Aotearoa, Ballsy said that Kris was diagnosed with even more autoimmune diseases after taking more medical tests in the United States.

“When she left [the Philippines] she had two autoimmune diseases. I think now there are four," Ballsy said. "With all the tests that they do in the US, tests that we don’t have here, madaming naglalabasan."

Amid the new diagnoses, Ballsy also said that Kris had dipped below 90 pounds and they are encouraging her to gain more weight in order to be stronger for future treatments.

"They’re still trying to give her the right treatment, the correct treatment... [Kris] has so many allergies that all of the medicines they’ve been trying haven’t been working, or maybe they did but then the side effects, they were not too happy about,” Ballsy shared.

Still, Ballsy believes in Kris' spirit, strengthened whenever she is reminded of her sister's children, Josh and Bimby.

"That’s keeping her fighting spirit even stronger, and thanks to many prayers, thanks to your prayers, at least the fighting spirit is still there.”

Kris was previously diagnosed with autoimmune thyroiditis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and Churg Strauss syndrome, which are collectively known as Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis or EGPA.

The actress' most recent public health update was last June 30 when she, Josh, and Bimby had tested positive — and have since recovered — for COVID-19 amid Kris trying out several tests. She is set for another treatment cycle in the next few months.

